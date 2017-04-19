Officers searching for missing teenage boy, 15, in Hull

Officers in Hull are trying to trace a missing teenage boy.

Ben-Anthony Edmonds, known as Ben, was last seen leaving his home in Wynburg Street, Hull at around noon on Sunday.

The 15-year-old has not been seen since and police are now concerned for his welfare.

He is described as 6ft 1ins tall, white, of slim build, with short mousey-coloured hair. He also wears glasses.

Ben was wearing a black, short military style coat, navy T shirt and blue jeans and was carrying a black and grey rucksack at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 575 of 16/4/17.