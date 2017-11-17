Officers searching for missing teenager in Huddersfield

Have your say

Police are searching for a teenager who went missing in Huddersfield.

Layla Page, 16, was last seen in the Copthorne Gardens area of Bradley.

She was reported missing in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday).

Police say they are now concerned for her "welfare and vulnerability".

Layla is described as white, around 5ft tall, of slim build with dark hair.

She is also believed to be wearing a black coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DS Dale Sawdon via 101, quoting reference 0051.