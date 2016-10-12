Old police station for damp firm

A DAMP PROOF company which repairs homes for housing associations as well as private clients is taking on new staff after acquiring an old police station.

Allerton Remedial Treatments has moved its 16 staff from premises in Castleford to The Old Police Station in Knottingley, West Yorkshire, which was built in the 19th century.

It plans to take on a further five technical staff within the next 12 months, including plasterers, damp proofing technicians, joiners and carpenters.

The move has more than trebled its space from 1,000 sq ft to 3,500 sq ft. The old premises will be kept as a depot.

Managing director Wesley Blackburn said: “With demand for housing high, demand for the maintenance of the existing housing stock is similarly high. We have seen a rise in the number of enquiries we have received this year which we attribute to this, plus our recent affiliations with accreditation agencies.”

The building housed much of the local force, serving both as a base and as a centre for investigations. The original cell block and interview rooms are still intact, which the company plan to keep.