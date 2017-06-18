On-the-run man wanted over attack on Sheffield woman hands himself in

A man wanted by police over an attack on a Sheffield woman that left her with serious injuries has now handed himself in, it was confirmed this afternoon.

Christopher Helliwell, aged 46, was wanted by South Yorkshire Police in connection with an assault in Woodhouse, during a which a woman sustained a serious head injury in February.

He has now handed himself in, after being on-the-run for weeks.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: "We can confirm that Sheffield man Christoper Helliwell - wanted in connection with an assault - has handed himself in."

Police launched a public appeal to help trace Helliwell, as they believe he may hold vital information about the incident. He has links to Longley in Sheffield as well as Treeton, Rotherham. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101