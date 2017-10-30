ON THIS DAY: 1995: Sheffield's Pulp release their classic Britpop album Different Class - can you remember buying it?

It is regarded as one of the greatest albums of all-time - and on this day 22 years ago, Sheffield band Pulp unleashed their classic Different Class album on the world.

It was on October 30, 1995 that Jarvis Cocker and co unveiled their fifth album - and which instantly became a Britpop classic.

Reaching number one and selling more than a million copies in the UK alone, it gave us anthems such as Common People, Disco 2000 and Something Changed.

Here's the story behind its release.

A long-time in the making, Pulp had finally made a commercial breakthrough ahead of the release of Different Class with their fourth album His 'n' Hers.

But it wasn't until Common People and Disco 2000 both became huge top ten smashes that the band moved into mainstream and became the champions of Britpop alongside Oasis and Blur.

The cover of Pulp's Different Class.

The inspiration for the title came to Jarvis in Smashing, a club night that ran during the early 1990s in Eve's Club on Regent Street in London.

Cocker had a friend who used the phrase "different class" to describe something that was "in a class of its own". Cocker liked the double meaning, with its allusions to the British social class system which was a theme of some of the songs on the album.

On its release, Britpop was at its height and the album was a huge success with critics and fans.

Allmusic declared that Different Class "blows away all their previous albums, including the fine His 'n' Hers. Pulp don't stray from their signature formula at all – it's still grandly theatrical, synth-spiked pop with new wave and disco flourishes, but they have mastered it here. Not only are the melodies and hooks significantly catchier and more immediate, the music explores more territory."

Spin described the album as "songs about naughty infidelities, sexless marriages, grown-up teenage crushes, twisted revenge fantasies, obsessive voyeurism and useless raves; songs that demand your full attention and deserve it."

It went on to win the Mercury Music Prize in 1996 and has featured in a string of "best album of all-time" rundowns.

And what about the album artwork, with that wedding on the cover?

The full details of the photograph used were described on 2011 tour posters:

LOCATION: St Barnabas Church, East Molesey

TIME: 12pm, Saturday 12 August 1995

EVENT: Sharon & Dominic's Wedding

PHOTOGRAPHER: Donald Milne

CAMERA: 1979 Hasselblad 500CM with 80mm lens

FILM STOCK: Fuji Super G-400

DESIGN: Blue Source

ORIGINAL SLEEVE NOTES: "Please understand – we don't want no trouble. We just want the right to be different. That's all."

In an interview with BBC Radio 6 Music presenter Chris Hawkins on 8 April 2014, Dom O'Connor, the groom featured in the wedding photograph, recalled how the album cover had come about:

"When we got married we were putting the wedding together ourselves, we pulled a lot of favours from people we knew.

"My little brother Ben went to art college in Edinburgh and he made friends with a guy who subsequently became a photographer and had done a lot of work with the Britpop bands – I think he worked with Blur, and Elastica, and of course Pulp. So we asked him about a couple of months before whether he would be prepared to do some photos for us, and he couldn't actually do it because he said he was busy working on some Pulp stuff.

"But he phoned us about a week before and said Pulp were thinking about using some photos with real people in them, including a wedding photo, and if we would do some joke shots where he'd bring some life-size cutouts of the band down, he would do some proper wedding shots for us as well. And that's basically what happened. They rocked up on the wedding day with the life-size cutouts of the band and took the photos, and I suppose the rest is history."

Apart from the bride and groom, the photograph features the parents of both the bride and the groom, O'Connor's two brothers, his two best friends and his wife's best friend.

O'Connor also told Hawkins that he and his family had no further contact with the photographer after the day of the wedding, and had no idea that the photographs would be used for the album cover until his mother saw a poster advertising the album in an HMV record store.

He later saw a billboard poster of the album cover while he was out shopping.

Pulp's record company at the time did not pay the family for the use of their picture, but when Pulp reformed in 2011 Rough Trade paid for the family members to see Pulp play live.

O'Connor said, "Rough Trade very kindly sent us a signed copy of the photo that Jarvis had signed last year, just saying 'Thank you very much Dom and Sharon for letting us crash your wedding', which I thought was a really nice touch actually".