One click away: Amazon launches WiFi-connected buttons in the UK

Amazon Dash, WiFi-connected buttons that reorder household products with a single press, have been launched in the UK.

The e-commerce giant has so far only made the technology available in the US, but now more than 40 brands in the UK will offer buttons to Amazon Prime customers that can quickly re-supply everyday products.

The small devices are designed to be placed close to where users keep the product in question, so that when supplies are low items can quickly be reordered. The buttons will cost £4.99 and are each only linked to a single product. However, Amazon says customers will receive a £4.99 discount on their first purchase using one of the buttons.

Andrex, Gillette, Listerine, Olay and Right Guard are among the list of companies to offer buttons at launch.

Daniel Rausch, director of Amazon Dash said: “Dash Buttons offer the convenience of 1-Click shopping from anywhere in the home - they can be placed near those frequently used items you don’t want to run out of, and when you see supplies running low, the Dash Button makes it easier than ever to order more. Just press the button and your item is on its way.”

The technology firm also announced a new service called Dash Replenishment, which combines with sensors built into smart appliances including printers and washing machines that will automatically reorder ink or detergent when supplies run low.

Jorrit Van der Meulen, vice president at Amazon EU said: “Dash Button gives you the convenience of 1-Click ordering in your home, and with Dash Replenishment we’re taking it one-step further - enabling connected appliances to automatically reorder supplies on your behalf.”

Amazon has already begun working with Samsung printers and Grundig and Whirlpool washing machines to deploy the technology.

“We’ve found that prime members in the US love the ease that both Dash Replenishment and Dash Buttons offer, and we’re delighted to bring that same convenience to our customers in the UK - with dozens of brands available today and more to come,” Mr Van der Meulen added.