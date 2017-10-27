One Day For Toby: Hollywood star Russell Crowe urges fans to dig deep ahead of Sheffield United clash

Hollywood star Russell Crowe has joined a chorus of support for battling youngster Toby Nye, as Leeds United fans are today being urged to dig deep for the cause.

The club - whose players will tonight take on Sheffield United at Elland Road - stepped in earlier this month to support the young fan who needs to raise £200,000 towards treatment for a rare form of cancer.

Toby suffers from high-risk neuroblastoma, and his parents appealed for help in June for funds to pay for the expensive treatment, which is not routinely available on the NHS.

Leeds United pledged to help raise the sum needed for the four-year-old, by donating one day’s salary of players and staff involved with the club, and tonight - dubbed One Day For Toby - will see a series of fundraising events take place at Elland Road before the match.

It comes after actor and Whites Fan Russell Crowe posted a selfie video on Twitter last night for his two millions followers, urging supporters to get behind the cause.

"I think it's an incredible thing what the players, and the staff, and the coaches of Leeds United are doing for young Toby Nye," he said in the clip.

"One Day For Toby. Support it if you can.

"We're all Leeds aren't we?"

Last week, the YEP spoke to Toby's mum Stacey Worsley, from Osmandthorpe, who said the support from the club came after Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani visited the youngster in hospital.

Bucket collections will take place at Elland Road tonight.

The match takes place at 7.45pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.

To donate £5 as part of Leeds’s One Day For Toby initiative, text TobyLUFC to 70660.