One man killed and another fighting for life after North Lincolnshire crash

A man has died and another is fighting for his life after a two cars collided in North Lincolnshire last night.

Emergency services were called to the A180 westbound carriageway, close to the village of South Killingholme, at around 9.20pm.

The crash involved a white Ford Focus Zetec and a blue Peugeot 206, which came to rest on its roof.

Humberside Police today said the driver of the Peugeot, who has not yet been identified, had died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, a 36-year-old local man, was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary by the Coastguard helicopter.

A police spokesman said he had suffered life-threatening injuries but was in a stable condition.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to officers are asked to call 101, quoting log number 598 of November 1.