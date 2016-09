One person has died and two others are in hospital after a crash on the A166.

The three people were travelling in the same car when it was in collision with another vehicle on the A166, at the bottom of Garrowby, towards Stamford Bridge at around 1pm today (Monday).

The road was shut after the incident and a number of closures were put in place.

Humberside Police, the ambulance service and firefighters were called to the scene.