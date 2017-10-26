Online alcohol delivery service planned in Leeds

Alcohol could be delivered to the doors of people ordering drink online in Leeds if councillors allow a new business to operate.

Drink On Ltd has applied for a premises licence to work from Unit 1J at Hilltop Commercial Centre on Houghley Lane in Bramley.

Councillors are due to discuss the application at the Licensing Sub-Committee from 10am on Tuesday.

Members of the public would not be admitted to the premises, but alcohol would be stored and dispatched from it.

Some people have objected to the plan, claiming the unit will be a target for thieves, increase traffic in the area and disturb homeowners when deliveries are taking place.

The company has applied to operate around the clock.

Coun Alison Lowe (Labour, Armley) said: “Local residents are concerned about this application because of the business’s proximity to local houses and the risk of noise nuisance throughout the night.”

One anonymous resident who made an objection said: “As West Leeds has had some problems with alcohol misuse for some time, it would not be beneficial for this type of business to set up locally.”

West Yorkshire Police has requested that should the company be allowed to operate, it uses a ‘Challenge 25’ policy in order to make sure nobody under the legal drinking age is given alcohol.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Licensing applications are looked at closely by a panel of councillors before being agreed.

“This is to ensure that not only is legal guidance followed, but that they meet local needs and so that local people and organisations can make their views known too.”

Drink On Ltd did not wish to comment at this stage.