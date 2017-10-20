Only DNA evidence linking man accused of murdering Sheffield dad found on moveable objects, court told

A lack of DNA evidence linking a man accused of murdering a Sheffield dad in his home to the crime scene itself is significant, his defence barrister has claimed.

Bradley Onfroy, aged 32, is accused of killing 21-year-old Jordan Hill by stabbing him multiple times inside his Southey Avenue flat before stealing around £300 of drug money on March 23 this year.

During her closing speech at Sheffield Crown Court today, Kama Melly, defending, told jurors that Onfroy’s fingerprints were not found on the coffee tin ‘handled by the killer’ when he stole Mr Hill’s money, and that there was no DNA evidence to prove he had ever been at the crime scene.

She said: “What there is, is a link based on two objects that can move from place to place, the watch and the trainers.”

Ms Melly said that while traces of the young dad’s blood were found on a large Maserati watch with a silver and gold bracelet owned by Onfroy, and that he was seen on CCTV wearing a large metallic watch more than once on the day of the murder, it was not possible to prove that the watch Onfroy was captured wearing was the Masarati watch.

She told jurors that Onfroy was telling the truth when he said in evidence that he had another similar watch, with a gold and silver bracelet, that he wore regularly.

Ms Melly also questioned whether if Onfroy truly had murdered Mr Hill if he would have ‘packaged up’ the trainers he committed the crime in up in a shoe box and left them in his mother’s living room for the police to find.

One other piece of evidence Ms Melly suggested was significant for the jury to consider was the fact that Mr Hill’s girlfriend, Taja Ahmed Dearing, who was present at Mr Hill’s flat at the time of the murder, did not pick Onfroy out of a police line-up.

Ms Melly told the court: “This was the man who had just attacked her partner - and she didn’t recognise him? After the attack he was face-to-face with her.

She can remember that the light was on.

He was stood facing her, the only thing between them was a coffee table. There was nothing to obstruct her view of the man’s face - he looked directly at her.”

The court was told that when Ms Ahmed Dearing was cross-examined about not picking Onfroy out of a line-up she claimed she was suffering from a ‘memory block’, relating to the events of the attack.

Onfroy denies one count of murder and one count if robbery. The trial continues.