OnThisDay in 2015: Storm Desmond causes Malham Cove to become stunning waterfall for first time in centuries

Heavy rainfall across North Yorkshire reignited a regional beauty spot’s historic waterfall for the first time in hundreds of years.

Malham Cove, a limestone cliff formation 1km north of the village of Malham, is believed to have become the highest unbroken waterfall in England after water began shooting over its 200ft-plus high cliff due to the freak weather on December 6, 2015.

The tallest unbroken waterfall in England is Hardraw Force, near Buttertubs Pass, which stands at around 100ft. It is believed that it was the first time in several hundred years that water has surged over the cliffs of Malham Cove.

Alan Hulme, Yorkshire Dales National Park’s head of ranger services, said the water systems were so full from the incredible amount of rain that it flowed along what has been known as Dry Valley and over the top of the cove.”