‘£1m for an unwanted election for a powerless South Yorkshire mayor’

A COOL £1m is what Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry is prepared to waste on an unwanted election for a powerless mayor. This latest development is a new watershed in the long-running saga to win for Yorkshire the powers and authority it rightly deserves.

This will represent the first time that the Tory government will force a devolution deal and mayor onto local communities who want nothing to do with it. The people of South Yorkshire can see this for what it is.

With only nominal powers, the South Yorkshire deal will not deliver for South Yorkshire residents, it is merely a face-saving exercise to cover the embarrassment of Government Ministers.

Devolution in Yorkshire should not be a party political issue.

The TUC is in the business of fighting for better jobs and a stronger economy. So our interest in devolution for this county is purely to deliver economic growth: we believe that if decisions on funding, infrastructure, and economic investment are made closer to home, it will lead to more new high-quality jobs in the region, and more opportunities for anyone who seeks work.

Splitting the region up between South Yorkshire and Greater Yorkshire deals makes no sense – pure and simple. It delivers a weak voice for South Yorkshire and an even weaker voice for the rest of us. But a one-county deal gives the people of Yorkshire a real democratic choice.

Most importantly, it gives the victor the mandate of a five-million-strong population to demand change, focus investment and achieve outcomes for our transport systems and our economy.

Nobody complains about the power London wields as a mayoral region of seven million people. And the results of that regional weight are clear to see: Crossrail 1 and 2, a cohesive transport system, co-ordinated infrastructure investment, and a mayor that business and civil society know they can look to in order to deliver solutions.

From the start, Jake Berry and the rest of government have said they want bottom-up solutions to the devolution problem. One Yorkshire is that bottom-up solution.

No other option is seriously on the table: the South Yorkshire deal with its metro-mayor is a fraction of the original proposal. It will be uniquely unable to deliver on the wide issues needed to improve the economy. And a “Greater Yorkshire” deal is no more than a press release that’s landed in the inboxes of North Yorkshire councillors and has very little support from any quarter.

One Yorkshire is a serious proposal, worked out in a thoughtful position paper and backed by 17 of the regions’ 20 local authorities at its launch on Yorkshire Day.

It is a plan to unlock the economic potential of our region.

For the TUC, that means high-quality jobs that aren’t going to disappear overnight. It means good pay for regular folk, not trapping people into poverty pay. It means not having to commute for hours to get to work, and building an affordable transport network that means people don’t have to take a job just because it’s the only one they can travel to. It means public and private investment working together to exploit the human and natural resources of our county to build an economy for the 21st century.

We can do this as one county, or we can fail separately. All I ask is that you don’t get taken in by this Government’s undemocratic bureaucracy. One Yorkshire is on the table. We’re committed to it. The CBI is, the IoD is and the FSB is. Seventeen councils said they were. We’re going nowhere until we get a deal for everyone in Yorkshire. We have waited long enough.

It’s time that Jake Berry and Sajid Javid sit down with Yorkshire leaders and talk this through.