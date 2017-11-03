‘All eyes are on voters in Yorkshire to shape the future of the UK’

DEVOLUTION for Yorkshire is on the agenda and on the way. As of this week, Barnsley and Doncaster residents are set to vote on their preferred model. Their decision is part of a wave sweeping across England and offering a real solution to the challenges of providing good public services in all of the different parts of the country.

Devolution will work for Yorkshire. The region is renowned for having a distinct identity, with one survey on Yorkshire citizens finding that the majority identified more with Yorkshire than with England.

Yorkshire’s population has different economic and social needs from the rest of England; 27 per cent more people die from cancer in Doncaster than they do in the nearby region of Lincolnshire. Yorkshire leaders are best placed to design services to meet such needs, but must be held to account when given this power to improve outcomes for the area.

The case for devolving healthcare control is strong. The postcode lottery persists: people are 50 per cent more likely to die in the North-East than South-East from preventable causes. Yorkshire could design healthcare locally and follow international examples of best practice.

Several Yorkshire cities, including Wakefield and York, have some of the highest numbers of elderly people in England. Yorkshire healthcare design would mean that this elderly population would receive the best possible healthcare for long-term health conditions and have an improved quality of life.

It is not just healthcare that should reflect local differences, but also employment and crime. In the last year, employment fell by 38,000 in Yorkshire and Humber but increased by 110,000 in the West Midlands. Proposed Yorkshire deals rightly include aims to create jobs and apprenticeships. Welfare-to-work programmes should pay more consideration to local job markets. Leeds has the highest number of digital companies outside the South-East. Therefore, jobseekers there would benefit from an emphasis on digital skills, whereas those in York would benefit from manufacturing skills.

In the vote which has been proposed, South Yorkshire residents would decide whether devolved power would sit in the Sheffield city-region alone or would cover the whole county.

New research by the Reform think-tank proposes a third way. The research group has looked at the future of devolution across England as a whole. It thinks that the best size for local government is to cover about 1.5 million people and control about £3bn of public spending each. For Yorkshire, this would mean three devolved areas: Humber Coast and Vale, West Yorkshire and Harrogate, and South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw. The debate on the exact form of devolution will continue but the main point is that it is moving in the right direction.

Devolved regions will require strong governance to commission public services effectively. Combined or unitary authorities, with one political leader, would provide clear accountability. In some cases, elected mayors are showing what is possible. Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, has promised to abolish homelessness, even pledging 15 per cent of his salary to the issue.

Government should not insist on mayors, however. If it does so, it can cause unnecessary delays, as was the case for the West Yorkshire Combined Authority. Government should always be open to council leaders taking on the role, as it did agree to in West Yorkshire.

Devolution cannot happen overnight. A clear timeframe must be established to both reform the system and change mindsets. In Japan, the country moved from a centralised to devolved government in 17 years. Yorkshire residents should see progress in some areas more quickly; full control of adult skills development and budget is being given to Manchester over the next few years. Once deals are finalised, there is no reason why Yorkshire could not receive the same power.

For Yorkshire leaders to take on responsibility for improving public-service outcomes, they will need a new set of skills.

The South Yorkshire police and crime commissioner has already participated in a commissioning academy and developed skills in designing public services and improving outcomes.

All local Yorkshire leaders should have the chance to take part in this academy.

This means local leaders might start to think differently about outcomes. A Yorkshire hospital leader may choose to move away from national outcomes on meeting waiting times in A&E to local outcomes for overall patient satisfaction of A&E, if this is a public-service outcome more important to Yorkshire people.

Yorkshire is part of a national story of devolution. Where South Yorkshire leads, the rest of the country is about to follow.

Maisie Borrows is a researcher at Reform. The report “Vive la devolution: devolved public-services commissioning” is available at www.reform.uk