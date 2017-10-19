Anne McIntosh: Clock is ticking on Brexit and we need clarity now

LIKE it or not, Yorkshire has benefited hugely from our membership of the EU, from farmers to the financial services sector in Leeds and York flourishing within the single market. The county’s airports, and the Humber ports, are the gateway to Europe for the region’s exporters.

Despite this, the electorate was split down the middle in the referendum, with only 37 per cent actually voting for Brexit (52 per cent of those 70 per cent who voted). Many like me who voted to remain stand prepared to make the case for unity once we’re convinced it is in Britain’s interests to leave the EU.

Only 18 months are left to finalise an agreement. However the talks leading up to Brexit, and the smooth transition afterwards, appear to be stalling, hence my House of Lords debate today on the economic impact of Brexit.

The UK applied to the EU Commission to set Article 50 in motion in March. Negotiations only started on June 19 (after the election) so it would seem extremely precipitate to threaten to walk away after only four months of talks.

I believe the UK’s initial opening gambit was somewhat high-handed and aggressive in tone. However last month’s Florence Speech by Theresa May represented an altogether more moderate and conciliatory approach, and the UK should capitalise on the new mood music before making drastic threats. One way would be for the UK to suggest hosting the talks in London.

The Prime Minister has said on the day we leave the EU, March 20, 2019, we will leave the Single Market and the Customs Union as we do not agree to the four pillars (free movement of goods, services, capital and people) or the jurisdiction of European Court of Justice.

Yet we state that we want to carry on trading on the same terms. How? This smacks of having our cake and eating it, and which we have been warned is not on the table.

The Government seems now prepared to walk away from talks now without a deal or any transition period, with the Treasury set to spend £250m on preparations for such a scenario.

Other than stating that the UK does not wish to retain jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, the Government has not explained what the dispute resolution mechanism will be for all those businesses buying and selling goods with our current EU partners – such a scheme must be agreed by both sides in advance of any dispute.

However, while the USA appears to be our preferred trading partner by some, America adopts a rigorous protectionist approach. It does not allow foreign carriers to pick up and drop off on domestic air routes, and the recent aggressive approach to Bombardier, threatening 4,000 jobs in Northern Ireland, is an early barometer of likely future behaviour.

And so it goes on. Another question is what we can offer Commonwealth countries in a bilateral trade deal when they already enjoy preferential access to the European Union though the EU-ACP membership? One of its first achievements was to set a stable price for sugar.

Britain must demonstrate that it wants to make the best trade deals, not just any deal at any cost and which could have the potential to compromise animal health and welfare standards by accepting hormone-induced beef and chlorine-rinsed chicken from the United States.

The Government’s priority is to proceed rapidly to the next stage of negotiations. What are the alternatives for our future relations with our current European partners? We are told that existing models are not suitable and that we require a bespoke one. This is a tall order to negotiate and conclude by March 2019.

Britain is at a crossroads after taking the biggest single decision in over 40 years with huge implications for the economy. Parliament needs to have available information to hand in order to scrutinise the necessary legislation.

Key to this are the impact assessments undertaken by the relevant Government departments. The Government must publish them – it is wrong for the Department for Exiting the European Union to say that it is not in the public interest to disclose any analysis about Brexit’s impact on Yorkshire.

Our European partners are currently bemused and confused. The messages coming from the Government are mixed depending on the audience. The complexity of disentangling ourselves from administrative arrangements spanning over 40 years is immense. Every sector is crying out for certainty from business to farms, airlines to financial services.

We owe it to the people of Britain: clarity, certainty and a smooth transition to whatever opportunities and challenges await us.

Anne McIntosh is the former Thirsk and Malton MP. Now a Tory peer, she’s due to lead a House of Lords debate today on Brexit.