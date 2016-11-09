Bernard Ingham: Congratulations President Trump, but your honeymoon is already over

I HAVE been moved by the fragile state of the world to offer the following advice to whoever won the US presidential election today.

Dear Mr President,

Allow me to congratulate you on becoming leader of the democratic world – whether as a tycoon or as the first woman to hold the post.

I hope you will accept my advice as one who counselled UK governments for nearly 25 years on their presentation. However blunt, I intend to be constructive.

First, you need to show genuine humility. You are not in the White House by overwhelming popular demand. You enter it by default – the American people’s idea of the best of a bad job. You will have to earn public respect.

This will be a monumental task because you come to office faced by five major problems:

1. Disaffection with ruling elites – that is partly why Britain has voted to leave the European Union – and an American society that is racially disturbed and much given to shooting its fellow citizens.

2. The world’s economic fragility, partly caused by indiscipline and living on tick; your national debt amounts to about $15 trillion.

3. Islamic terrorism, which will not be bombed out of existence, given its kamikaze approach and modern technology.

4. Vladimir Putin, an unreconstructed KGB man with a deep sense of hurt at the break-up of the Soviet Union and an urge to expand his borders; he will not be contained by sweet talk.

5. The existence, notably in Africa, of many failed states that are a festering sore, thanks to their brutal mismanagement.

You will be considered a great president if, at the end of your first term, the world is still in one piece and more stable and prosperous than you found it on taking the oath.

Much will depend on your stance in your inaugural remarks. You need to recognise that you have problems at home as well as abroad and to present yourself as a person not seeking to impose his or her will but to lead your nation by example to a richer, safer and more secure global condition.

You need to convince people that what is good for Americans would be good for them, too. You will only do that if America becomes happier with itself.

High ideals are, of course, all very well if your economy simply cannot afford them. That is why you must concentrate on reducing debt – the principal cause of global fragility – and somehow try to encourage enterprise and wealth creation without exploitation.

The world is fed up with corporate greed and financial irresponsibility as part of its revolt against know-alls who never listen.

You cannot tackle Islamic terrorism without getting the oil-producing states, both Shia and Sunni, to face up to their responsibilities.

We cannot for much longer put up with both the Opec cartel and their states’ studied distance from Middle East mayhem. It will take guts to tell the oil rich where to get off but they have had it both ways for far too long.

As for Mr Putin, he no doubt preens himself when praised in the West as a strong Russian patriot. Surely, he deceives no one except perhaps the UK’s Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn. He gets his kicks from destabilising the world as his activities in Ukraine, Syria and along the border with the Baltic states demonstrate.

He will only be contained if the West – and primarily America – shows stern resolution.

Europe also needs to be shamed into doing as much financially and militarily as the British to protect their share of the continent through Nato.

When it comes to failing states their often crooked bosses have, like the oil producers, had it too easy for too long and are in part responsible for the migration that is overwhelming European liberalism.

They have to be made to reform by pressure, international condemnation of their attitude to their citizens and, if necessary, sanctions. They are currently visiting their failures on Europe and, before long, the USA.

One final tip. It has been an unedifying presidential campaign. If mud was there to be thrown, it was chucked in dollops. But you are now president. The American people and billions abroad fervently wish to see dignity, combined with resolve and consistency in the White House.

You will be amply rewarded if the American public think things are looking up in 2020.

But remember: it isn’t just what you do; it’s also how you do it.