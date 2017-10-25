Bernard Ingham: My aim is to knock Conservatives into shape – if they stop the plotting

Ministers may not like my views, but experience teaches me to be candid with them rather than mealy-mouthed. In any case, Margaret Thatcher had no time for yes men in my 11 years with her. She revelled in knock-down arguments. My aim now is to knock this lot into shape. A labour of Hercules.

They are behind in the polls, their government and party are in a terrible fratch. The economy, while superficially in good nick, is horrendously in debt, and the enemy – Islamic terrorism – is not just at our gates but inside the tent. This is not to mention the international uncertainty stemming from President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un twittering and counter-blasting with rocket tests.

This is one of those times when the nation needs a unity of purpose that could cause even fissiparous Scots to think twice about leaving the UK. At present, unity of purpose does not exist, even though the prospect of a Jeremy Corbyn government is enough to make the sensitive keep a bottle of whisky and revolver handy.

Theresa May never seems remotely likely to emerge as a cross between Boadicea and Elizabeth I. She is not an inspirational politician. Instead, she gives the impression of being a cool, if not entirely frigid, administrator who is committed to building a fairer nation.

Since I doubt whether the Tories are yet quite daft enough to get rid of her with nearly five years to go to the next election, they should build on her assets. They will not put themselves in a winning position if they persist with their plotting, sniping and gossiping to the delight of the media instead of concentrating their minds on policies in the national interest.

If they cannot stop their internecine warfare, there is not much point in trying to help them. In that event, they deserve everything they get. It would take decades for the public to forgive them, even though it might turn to them again having experienced Corbyn, his puppet master, John McDonnell, and his Momentum enforcement agency.

Rather than imperil the people, they might usefully turn their minds to re-invigorating their party by devising policies designed to promote responsible capitalism, steady growth, rising prosperity and a better quality of life.

Assuming they are not entirely stupid, they should first recognise that Brexit is potentially helpful not just because the peevish EU claims our policy is unclear. Real negotiators always play their cards close to their chests. The EU also fears it could do much worse if Mrs May were replaced by a hardline Brexiteer.

Moreover Corbyn, in treacherously wooing the EU, is doing the Tories no harm politically at all.

So far Mrs May is the reasonable party in this charade. If at the end of it, she makes a clean break on acceptable terms, her appeal as a protector of the national interest will change the scenery. Perhaps Corbyn realises this in foolishly and opportunistically seeking to put a spanner in the Brexit works by hobnobbing with Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the EU Commission.

But winning Brexit is not enough. The Tories have to come out of this dark period with a much clearer understanding of what they stand for. They can start (belatedly) by ramming home the need for prudent management of the economy after Gordon Brown’s budget deficit of £150bn while Corbyn, obsessed with non-existent “austerity”, finds ever more ways of chucking our brass away.

They should recognise that over the next two years they have the opportunity not merely to put themselves in a winning position in 2021-22, but also to go down in history as one of the great reforming British governments.

In their more balanced moments they must recognise that we cannot for much longer go on with untold immigration and the NHS, care of the elderly, the education system and the housing market as they are. Nor with whingeing chief constables refusing to fight real crime because their coffers are empty. They remind me of local authorities blaming central government for their wastefulness.

Instead, Mrs May should immediately appoint top-level inquiries into all these problems with a remit to deliver costed options by early 2019 when we are due to leave the EU.

That would then give her party two years to bring the results together in a coherent whole.

She might usefully get her Cabinet and their spouses to lay down this strategy at a Chequers weekend. Spouses might bring some common sense to the party. Who knows? It’s worth trying.