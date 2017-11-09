Craig Burrow: Culture and regeneration are the perfect partners for Leeds

Culture is the beating heart of a city’s identity and this city is no different.

Alongside the massive physical regeneration continuing across the city, Leeds’ confidence is growing too and its collective soul is being stirred.

Craig Burrow, director of Bruntwood Leeds.

The city is coming together behind its big plan to become European Capital of Culture in 2023.

And Leeds knows how to put on a show - most recently the city came out to marvel at the spectacular Light Night - imagine therefore a whole year of spectacular spectacles across the whole city region, in all our communities.

Leeds’ bid for the European Capital of Culture marks a fantastic opportunity to show how, through culture, Leeds can paint the success, talent and ability of one of our great city regions on a national and international stage.

This bid will help to cement Leeds as a world-class visitor destination - contributing to the social and economic vitality of not just the region, and the north, but the whole of the UK.

Culture is a vital part of our northern economy and northern life. Our cities are world-class destinations, each in their own unique, yet collectively culturally rich way. Each shares dynamic industrial pasts, an inimitable northern spirit and a true sense of community.

Supporting the success of our regional cities has always been a key priority for Bruntwood, with creating vibrant and sustainable communities a key part of what we do. Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool - alongside Hull, which is the 2017 UK City of Culture - are already coming together to build one integrated tourism offer, a cultural corridor showcasing the inspiring cultural content housed across the North.

Regional support has been a defining factor in the success of all previous European Capital of Culture bids and is critical for Leeds this time around.

Support from business is also a critical success factor and it is fitting that Bruntwood is supporting the Leeds bid. Everything we do is focused on making our great city regions greater and, if Leeds is awarded the European Capital of Culture for 2023, it will provide a huge boost to the city, the region and

the wider economy in the north. This is our chance to showcase Leeds specifically, and the north of England in general, on a national and international scale.

At Bruntwood, we care passionately about Leeds and understand the importance of culture to the future vitality of our great cities.Yorkshire is already a world-class leader in culture and Leeds is a dynamic and vibrant city at its heart.

This story just needs to be heard more widely. The city of Leeds is currently undergoing a bold cultural revival which will help to boost the success, talent and ability of the city and the region.

The prize to be won is great. Leeds being awarded European Capital of Culture status will support the region immensely.