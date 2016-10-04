David Davis: Brexit is a chance to show the world what makes us great

I’M reminded of the story of Calvin Coolidge, the American president who famously said so little that he was nicknamed “Silent Cal”.

One night at a formal dinner, a guest tried to lure him into conversation. To no avail.

Increasingly desperate, she said: “But Mr President, I made a bet that I could get you to say more than three words.”

Coolidge replied simply: “You lose.”

Now I have little in common with Calvin Coolidge, but I hope in the next few months you will forgive me if I am a little more taciturn than my usual self.

There is another way that I think that we should be careful with our words. On both sides of the Channel, we must resist the temptation to trade insults to generate cheap headlines. There has been some bluster in the aftermath of the referendum, but these negotiations are too important for that.

Instead, we should all think carefully about where our common interests lie.

Britain is one of the strongest defenders of Europe’s freedom and security. So it makes perfect sense for us to have the strongest possible ties after we have left the EU.

The same goes for trade. History shows that the easier it is for us to do business together, the better it is for both Britain and Europe.

We’re looking at all the options. And we’ll be prepared for any outcome. But it certainly won’t be to anyone’s benefit to see an increase in barriers to trade, in either direction. So we want to maintain the freest possible trade between us, without betraying the instruction we have received from the British people to take back control of our own affairs.

And it is in all our interests to ensure that, as our country leaves the EU, the process is orderly and smooth. I know some people have suggested we should just ignore the rules, and tear up today the treaties that we’ve entered into. I say that’s not how Britain behaves. And what kind of message would it send to the rest of the world? If we want to be treated with goodwill, we must act with goodwill.

So we will follow the process to leave the EU which is set out in Article 50. The Prime Minister has been clear that she will start the formal negotiations about our exit by the end of March. As we prepare for those negotiations in Europe, we also need to prepare for the impact of Brexit on domestic law. We will consult widely, with Parliament and the devolved administrations, on our plans.

But it’s very simple. At the moment we leave, Britain must be back in control. And that means EU law must cease to apply. It was the European Communities Act which placed EU law above UK law. So that is why we are saying this Government will repeal that Act. We will take a simple approach. EU law will be transposed into domestic law, wherever practical, on the day we leave.

It will be for elected politicians here to make the changes to reflect the outcome of our negotiation and our exit. That is what people voted for: power and authority residing once again with the sovereign institutions of our own country. That way, when we leave, we will have provided the maximum possible certainty for British business – and also for British workers.

To those who are trying to frighten British workers, saying “When we leave, employment rights will be eroded”, I say firmly and unequivocally “No they won’t”.

Britain already goes beyond EU law in many areas – and we give this guarantee: this Conservative government will not roll back those rights in the workplace.

In today’s fast-moving world, technology respects no boundaries. The rewards for enterprise and innovation are greater than ever.

It’s only nations that are outward-looking, enterprising, agile and fleet of foot that will succeed and prosper.

And I believe that when we have left the European Union, when we are once again truly in control of our own affairs, we will be even better placed to confront the challenges of the future.

Let’s not forget what we have to build on. We’re the fifth-largest economy in the world. We’ve got the English language, spoken by one and a half billion people.

We’re the home of international standards for everything from medicine to law. A science superpower. A world leader in research and the arts. A trailblazer in biotech, in digital, in pharmaceuticals. A byword for excellence in manufacturing. A global centre of finance.

A permanent member of the UN Security Council. A leading member of Nato, the Commonwealth and the G7. A nation whose brave armed forces, and – yes, Jeremy Corbyn – our vital nuclear deterrent – make us a truly global player.

So I’m confident about our future. And to anyone who says that the cards are stacked against us, I say “Think again”. Many times in the past, our forebears have risen to the challenges before them.

Now it’s our turn to show the world we’ve got what it takes. We may be a small island, but we know that we are a great nation. So as we chart this new course for our country, let’s be confident. Let’s seize the opportunities now before us. And let’s make Britain greater still.

David Davis is the Brexit Secretary and MP for Haltemprice and Howden. This is an edited version of his party conference speech.