'Degree of smart thinking needed in University funding debate'

I’M £40,000 in debt. So far. I’m a student at the University of Leeds. But I’m not here to argue for free tuition.

The chasm of student debt is now unsustainable. Yet neither is there justification for funding higher education through general taxation. The Government must innovate.

Two neutron stars collided this month, revealing new ways to create a black hole. An easier way to see how to make one would be to look at the Student Loans Company. As of June, student debt stands at £100bn.

A new report published by the Centre for Policy Studies think-tank argues that between 60 and 75 per cent of this will go unpaid. At this rate, the cost of higher education to the Government will be more than it was before the rise in tuition fees in 2012, and the burden will fall on the taxpayer.

Time and time again this estimate has risen. It was only last year that it was 45 per cent; 33 per cent the year before that. I have little patience left for the irony.

Brexit Secretary David Davis recently suggested that if the Student Loans Company was independent, it would have written off the loans as bad debt.

But it is not independent – it is Government-owned – and the Treasury is losing tax revenue because graduates have less disposable income.

Protesting students, pressure groups and the Labour Party think the solution is scrapping tuition fees and returning to general taxation. You can add moles to that list, because they’re just as short-sighted.

Thirty per cent more 18-year-olds from the most advantaged areas in England apply for university each year than the most disadvantaged. To fund them purely through general taxation would result in the working classes subsidising those who come from better socio-economic backgrounds.

A common rebuttal is that higher fees have dissuaded poorer students from applying. However, the percentage of young people from less privileged backgrounds doing their first degree in England has steadily increased regardless of the fee hike – I suppose we can all rejoice in the fact that they too will be saddled with crippling debt, then?

Ultimately, the debate needs to move on. Nuance and innovation is required, which strangely enough leads me to a man who thought a giant stone tablet was a nifty way to win votes. In the 2015 election, Doncaster’s Ed Miliband – the then-Labour leader – considered replacing loan payments with permanently higher income tax for graduates so that those who benefit the most from university would pay the most back. The plan was not watertight – wealthy individuals could simply move abroad to avoid the tax.

In the same election, Ukip suggested free education for STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) students. Granted, taking policy recommendations from this party is like taking unsolicited advice from the guy on the slot machine next to you, but the principle of fee experimentation is of interest.

Over-saturated occupations like law could have higher fees than those that do not. Degrees aimed at public-sector jobs such as nursing and the emergency services could be funded by general taxation because society at large would receive returns on their investment. A university tax might be applied to the highest-earning graduates.

Equally, to reduce the cost, the question might not be ‘how do we finance these undergraduates’ but ‘should there be fewer undergraduates?’

A number of universities offer poor-quality learning – more still offer degrees that contribute little to the student or society. Mass education need not be academic with every course lasting the standard three years. Instead of keeping flagging universities afloat, investment could be directed towards vocational training and apprenticeships at alternative institutions.

On the other hand, where would the line for a ‘valuable’ degree be drawn? Society is much more than economics and budgets. It was a team of graduates from Penn State, USA, that first saw the gravitational wave emitted by the neutron stars: Can this be quantified as valuable?

Whatever the answer, the current ‘tuition fees versus general tax’ paradigm eclipses another important part of the conversation – current maintenance loans are not enough for many middle and lower-income families.

Without an overdraft, even students with a part-time job can cover little more than rent. Jo Johnson, the Minister for Universities (and Boris’s brother), advised students live “a frugal existence”. A less patronising solution would be to scrap the bizarre wage bracket for 18 to 21-year-olds. How are students supposed to live a frugal existence when they’re not even afforded, in the Tories’ own words, a ‘living wage?’

To find a solution, the Government must consider alternative means of funding universities, and supporting the students within them, to move away from the current all-or-nothing binary debate.

Finding a solution to such a complex problem is as rare as catching two neutron stars colliding with each other. But, as it turns out, two neutron stars have just collided with each other.