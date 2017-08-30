Fast-growing pizza chain moves to Beverley

Pizzeria chain Buca di Pizza has become the latest restaurant to open up in Beverley’s Flemingate development.

The pizzeria and bar has opened following a £350,000 fit out, creating 20 full-time and part-time jobs.

The 3,200 sq ft venue features an exposed kitchen and pizza oven and can accommodate 120 covers inside and a further 45 diners outside.

The independent brand is owned by brothers Geoff and Nick Thornton and the name loosely translates as “the pizza pit” and the pair often gain inspiration for new offerings via social media.

Geoff Thornton said: “We like to play around with ingredients and flavours to create really interesting and tasty variations and our customers respond very positively to that.

“We also offer pizza staples, but we sell more of our Buca brand pizzas than the standard options.

“We’ve got stacks of ideas for more of our speciality pizzas and we’ll soon be calling out to our customers for their ideas to expand our range even further.”

The Buca di Pizza opening is the latest in a long list of investments at Flemingate, including American-style venue FIREPIT Smokehouse & Sports Bar, which opened in July and is located next to Buca di Pizza.

Mr Thornton said: “Flemingate is a lovely development with lots of advantages. It looks and feels great and draws people through the day and evening.

“It’s welcoming for shoppers, families and people looking for somewhere to eat or have a drink.

“It’s also continuing to grow as a destination within the beautiful town of Beverley. It’s a great place for us to be.”

Buca di Pizza first began operating from Leeds city centre in 2014. It has two branches in Leeds and one in Manchester.

Graham Tait, Flemingate centre manager, said: “Buca di Pizza is another excellent addition to Flemingate and once again brings a new, exciting brand to Beverley.

“Buca di Pizza offers something very different to the usual pizzeria offering – we believe diners at Flemingate will love it.”

Flemingate is owned by Hull-based regeneration company Wykeland Group.