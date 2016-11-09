GP Taylor: At least Hillary Clinton did not win

I REALLY think it is time for Britain to take back our colonies in the Americas in order to save the world. Mutually assured destruction is bound to arrive sooner rather than later if we don’t.

Today, an election result is expected that will affect us all. Forget Brexit. That is small beer to what has happened overnight in the USA.

The election of POTUS, the President of the USA, is the most important thing on the planet and will either herald a period of stability and peace or the prospects of all-out nuclear war.

As you read this, the polls in America have closed and the result is becoming clear. I have to say I have a feeling of great apprehension. That sort of feeling my mother told me about when the world held its breath over the Cuban missile crisis. Each and every vote is crucial for you and I as we live out our quiet lives in our wonderful, liberal and tolerant country.

There is a great danger that if our cousins in America have chosen the wrong candidate, then our lives may change for the worse. Sadly for them, they didn’t have much to choose from. Both candidates were deeply flawed.

I believe that the greatest threat doesn’t come from the old misogynist with the comb-over hairstyle. Far from it. It is Hillary Clinton, a woman with the blood of thousands on her hands. A woman who shrieked with joy at the brutal murder of Gaddafi as she gloated: “We came, we saw, he died.”

This is the woman who in her 2008 presidential campaign threatened to “totally obliterate” Iran with nuclear weapons.

Clinton is a dangerous warmonger who will attempt to encircle Russia and China with provocative placing of nuclear weapons. She is a proponent of more surveillance of her own citizens and greater interference by the State in family lives. Clinton believes that the State should be a bigger influence on children than their parents. She is a woman who will have no qualms about pressing the nuclear button from the safety of her mountain hideout.

In recent months, the biggest display of American military forces since the last war has been taking place along Russia’s western frontier. Not since Hitler invaded the Soviet Union has foreign aggression been such a demonstrable threat to Russia.

In contrast, Donald Trump says the invasion of Iraq was a crime and he doesn’t want to go to war with Russia and China.

America has a history of interference in other people’s business. It would be great to see a president who concentrated on America being great again without sticking its dirty CIA fingers in every government around the world. This obsession with regime change and state assassination has to stop. It is a dangerous game that just leads to more instability and terrorism.

An American return to the Grand Isolationism policy of the 1930s might not be a bad thing. At least then we can all sleep peacefully in our beds knowing that America isn’t trying to start another war, murder a foreign leader or build more nuclear weapons.

So, too, must stop the American obsession with death by drone. The Tuesday list of names presented to the president of all the people who will die that week does no good for the prospect of peace. Drone murder just fuels terrorism. On one day alone, 150 died in Somalia ordered by Obama. It is incidents like this that somehow get overlooked by the Western media.

I hope that the new president actively supports Russia in its vital war against IS. Sadly, Islamic State has been used as an instrument of instability by America. Funded by Saudi Arabia with American support, IS has spread its tyranny across the Middle East.

America has to temper its obsession with defending the state of Israel. A country with a bad human rights record and a predisposition to use violence against its neighbours cannot be given carte blanche support. It has to be censured and the occupation of Palestinian territory stopped. A strong American president could do this.

With the economy teetering and education and health systems in crisis, the next president will face one of the most difficult periods of any. It will be a defining time not just for America but for the rest of the world.

I wake this Wednesday morning hoping that the voters have made the right decision. Another Clinton in the White House may be the last president we ever see.

GP Taylor is a writer and broadcaster and can be followed @GPTaylorauthor.