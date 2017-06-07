GP Taylor: Every vote cast tomorrow will be a blow to cowards and killers of IS

WE live in grave and dire times. Yet our politicians play fast and loose with the people they seek to serve. Jeremy Corbyn criticised Theresa May for ignoring “repeated warnings” not to cut police numbers, having himself boasted about voting 51 times against every piece of anti-terror legislation since he was first elected, while Diane Abbott equates her views on the IRA with the changing of her hairstyle.

None of them have the ability to answer a simple question and the likes of Tim Farron are just plain arrogant. What gives a professional politician, a Christian and family man the right to behave like a spoilt brat?

Here is a man demanding proportional representation when his demeanour and attitude are enough to put people off voting for anyone forever.

After his appearance with Andrew Neil last week, he should be banned from television. It was like being harangued by the opinionated drunk at the end of the bar.

All of them should be ashamed at the way they have behaved in this election. Why is it impossible for any politician to answer a direct question?

Diane Abbott is the worst culprit. This sorry excuse for a politician had the gall to put her support of terrorism on the same level as a haircut. How dare she. The electorate wants to know – do they or do they not condemn Islamic terrorists? These people are supposed to be setting an example. All they appear to achieve is to make people angry.

One thing I have noticed is that politics has become a very angry place since the referendum. The audiences on the TV debates have more in common with baying wolves around a plague village than a reasoned gathering wanting to engage with political leaders.

It now seems to be quite acceptable to boo and jeer whatever politician you choose. This, with a good dose of BBC bias, proves for a very skewed political landscape that is more akin to a lynching than a TV debate.

This saturation of lies and anger is putting many normal people off voting. The common answer appears to be – what’s the point in voting? They are all as bad as each other

Politicians have ruined democracy over the years with their attitude and contempt to the voting public.

In 1950, 83 per cent of the population turned out to vote. This fell to 59 per cent in 2001 at the time of the Labour landslide victory.

One thing is very clear. In modern politics, more people vote against the elected government than for it. Winning a majority of parliamentary seats never means winning the hearts and minds of the whole electorate.

There will always be more people against you than for you and that does not take into account those on the margins who did not vote.

In the 2015 election, over 16 million people did not use their democratic right to vote. Out of the 30 million people who did vote, the Tory party only polled just over 11 million. Not exactly a democratic mandate when 19 million didn’t like what you had to say and voted against you.

This sort of system isn’t exactly democracy. It breeds apathy and helplessness, making people feel that their vote does not count.

Tomorrow, we face one of the most important elections in the history of our United Kingdom. It is so vital that each one of you goes out and votes. I believe you have a stark choice. You have to decide between a strong and stable government or a party of appeasers and apologists for terror.

This week we had yet another attack on our democracy. Islamist terrorists set out on a Saturday night to murder women and men enjoying what we in Britain do every weekend.

They do not like that we drink alcohol. They do not like that we dance or fall in love with people of the same sex. They cannot stand that we have a freedom to either believe or not believe in a God. They despise our right to vote, they hate that we listen to music. All this is haram, forbidden to their narrow-minded and misogynistic mindset.

That is why you should vote. We have to show these racist bigots that we have a right to speak out, to disagree without the use of violence.

By voting we oppose terror. We stick two Churchillian fingers up to the cowards who murder unarmed civilians. With an X on a piece of paper we wage war against IS.

I wonder how many of you will use your vote to make sure that our futures are protected from those who would seek to undermine our culture, way of life and the very political system they seek to destroy.