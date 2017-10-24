GP Taylor: We need to take a break from rigid school holidays for the sake of our children

The Half-Term holiday rip-off is here with us again. As parents, desperate for a last bit of family sun try to jet off and enjoy a break before Christmas, holiday firms hike the prices. In turn, this makes some holidays unaffordable.

Even the good old British theme parks are cashing in on raising prices during the school break – especially if your child is over 12.

Those parents who try to get around this by taking their child out of school in term time face rising fines and the threat of imprisonment. The rules governing absence are so tight that they are virtually impossible to meet and headteachers are fearful about granting requests. The obsession with full attendance is stifling the lives of children and families throughout the county. Parents are no longer free to make the simple decision of arranging a family holiday without the government threatening them.

The education system has a skewed idea on why attendance is so important. It is a held belief that turning up at school is the be-all and end-all of gaining knowledge. No one seems to question that the quality of education and the inspiration from staff might also play a significant part in attainment. Just being in school isn’t enough. I should know. I was physically present but mentally absent for most of my school life.

The school day also goes against good attainment. It is highly structured and a one-size-fits-all curriculum is force-fed to the masses. There is no consideration for individuality, social background or academic differences. Government tells teachers what and how to teach, when curriculum should be left to the teachers to decide what is best for the children in their care. Teachers really do want their students to do well and have a good overall education, but they need flexibility to teach what is suitable and relevant for their students.

Many parents I know dread the fixed school holiday system. It is bad for cheap holidays and also for childcare. Getting someone to look after your child for six weeks in the summer can be a nightmare, especially if you live in a tourist area like Yorkshire where many jobs are at their peak in the summer. Surely anyone who is employed in tourism should have the right to take their children on holiday in the off-season?

We in Britain are right at the bottom for the number of weeks children are off school in summer. Italy has a 13-week summer break and Ireland has eight.

Isn’t there an argument for shortening the summer holiday even further and giving every parent 10 days that they can take whenever they think best? This would boost the economy over a longer period of holiday time. Many parents would stick to the old term times, but those who needed to could have a more flexible approach to holidays without being fined.

I feel totally undermined and threatened by the state when it dictates what I can and cannot do. Parents must feel the same when they are threatened with prison for planning a holiday in term time.

These rules only apply to state schools. In private education, parents still do take additional time out for holidays without any issues. After all, you cannot fine a parent who is paying your wages through school fees.

Surely in a modern and liberal society parents should have the right to choose and not be criminalised for taking children on holiday? Does having a few extra days holiday really harm a child’s education?

The Government insists it does. They say that a student taking a two-week additional break every year while in secondary education will lose a whole year’s education. If they are so concerned about children losing education time, why don’t they concentrate on the disruption in classes caused by bad behaviour?

How much learning actually takes place in a 45-minute lesson after you have taken off a settling-down period at the beginning any class disruption and a clearing-away time at the end?

Holidays are learning experiences in themselves. They give children opportunities to see other cultures and ways of life. Should they therefore be encouraged and not thwarted? Now is the time for this ridiculous piece of legislation to be scrapped and for common sense to prevail. In the last four years, it has not made any difference to educational attainment and has only served to make criminals of parents who for acceptable reasons cannot holiday other than in term time.