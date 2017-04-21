hydhdydhdy hdhdydhdyd dhdhyddhyd

From: Gordon Lawrence, Sheffield.

IT’S always puzzled me why the the Lib Dems adopted the Dem half of their title. Former MP Michael Meadowcroft (The Yorkshire Post, April 11), with typical smugness, boasts of his party’s time-honoured support and fervent admiration of the EU. No one, not even the Lib Dems, can deny the intrinsic deficiency in democratic values that the EU and its constitution embody.

The party’s current campaign, under the infuriating Tim Farron, to thwart the will of the people in attempting to block Brexit and continue our membership in a EU focused on its grinding march towards a European superstate, seems to expose a complete lack of conscience in the party’s democratic thinking.

The constantly repeated claims that the electorate didn’t know the implications of what they were voting for applies, to a large extent, to any political election. But it was clear that the majority of English people detested the EU and they voted accordingly - it was a chance to rid ourselves of this increasingly heavy cross and they took it.

Mr Meadowcroft, in the same letter, reveals a more expedient reason for their continued opposition to Brexit - to harness the rump of the Remain diehards and reverse the party’s humiliating washout in the 2015 general election.

Such a belief once again questions the democratic credentials of the party for it must comprehend that internal opposition, on such a targeted scale, will cause damage to the May government’s negotiating success and could force a far less favourable outcome.

From: John Cole, Oakroyd Terrace, Baildon, Shipley.

PAST evidence and the predictions of 90 per cent of academic economists make it clear that the very best Brexit deal that might be imagined will still leave the UK in an economically worse off position than if we simply remained.

The Brexiteers are engaged in an exercise to minimise the financial damage that is about to be done. There is no hope of achieving an improvement on the status quo.

And we should not forget the diplomatic, security and cultural damage that is due to be inflicted.

Under these circumstances Theresa May’s drive to strengthen her hand further (when Parliament has already shown itself to be pitifully weak) is a cynical, self-serving exercise. It is totally devoid of principle and trashes the clear position of “no early election” that the Prime Minister established before Christmas.

The broken nature of our politics is pointed up by Mrs May’s high personal approval ratings at a time when there are serious questions hanging over her integrity and the likely impact of the policies of her Government.

From: Kamran Hussain, Yorkshire and Humber Liberal Democrats Brexit Spokesperson.

JEREMY Corbyn is never going to be Prime Minister. He can’t lead his own party, let alone our country.

That is not just my view. It is the view of the 172 Labour MPs who just last year said they had no confidence in his leadership. That’s why senior Labour figures such as Bob Marshall-Andrews are defecting to the Liberal Democrats.

Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour has waved the white flag on Brexit, is failing as an opposition and has given Theresa May a blank cheque to pursue a divisive Hard Brexit. They are hopelessly divided, have no plan for the economy and are clearly unfit for government.

This is your chance to change the direction of our country. If you want to avoid a disastrous hard Brexit, if you want to keep Britain in the Single Market, if you want Britain to have a decent opposition then you must vote Liberal Democrat

The Liberal Democrats are the real opposition to the Conservative Brexit Government and the only party fighting for a Britain that is open, tolerant and united.

From: Simon Barber, Digley Road, Holmbridge, Holmfirth.

THE Lib Dems are so against referenda that they want one on the outcome of Brexit negotiations so it looks like they are all demagogues.

I also think the word Democrats should be removed from their title as they tabled an amendment (since defeated) in the Lords to block the Article 50 Bill and overturn the result of the EU referendum. Perhaps, as good EU puppets, they want us to vote and vote again in referenda until they get the right result.

From: Susan Vincent, Greencliffe Drive, York.

BRITAIN keeps its promises, particularly to those most in need. For 10 years, our commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of our national income on aid has been testament to that, and featured in all the major political party manifestos running up to the last election

I am proud of the UK’s history of providing lifesaving aid to the world’s most vulnerable children. As the first major economy to reach this spending target, the UK has shown how a transparent, independent and accountable approach to aid funding can change the world.

It is the right thing to do, and it shows the world that we are bigger than just ourselves. Immunising millions of children against preventable diseases makes us a bigger Britain. Supporting our doctors and nurses to lead the fight against Ebola makes us a bigger Britain. Creating jobs and trade opportunities in developing countries makes us a bigger Britain.

This election must be an opportunity for all parties to reaffirm that commitment. We are big enough to help people both at home and abroad. Let us all call on our future politicians to show their commitment to the most vulnerable by protecting UK aid.