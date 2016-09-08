Jayne Dowle: Barnsley is the battleground as Labour turns on its own

THERE is a battle for the soul of the Labour Party. It is taking place not just in the hallowed portals of Westminster, but on the streets of my home town of Barnsley.

On Saturday, Jeremy Corbyn is visiting the former NUM headquarters – how symbolic? – where he will hold a rally to drum up support for the leadership election. The event is crystallising the vitriol which is corroding the party and placing two local MPs, Dan Jarvis (Barnsley Central) and Michael Dugher (Barnsley East), in the eye of the storm.

They have become the focus of a sustained hate campaign led by ultra-left wing Corbyn supporters, who accuse them of disloyalty – and worse – for voicing concerns about their leader.

Mr Jarvis, in particular, has come in for approbation, as he has been both spoken of as a future leader himself – he’s backing Owen Smith for now – and is known for his acerbic opinions on the current incumbent.

In a recent newspaper article, he warned that Labour faces “annihilation” if Mr Corbyn remains in charge. This has particularly irked our Corbyn loyalists, who say that he is only out for himself and not interested in representing the concerns of local people.

Everybody is entitled to their own opinion of course. However, I’d wager that most of Mr Jarvis’s constituents feel that he is either doing a decent job of supporting their interests, or don’t hold an opinion on him at all. It is a shame that just as our town gets an MP with the drive and passion to stand out from the Westminster crowd, he gets stamped all over by those who disagree with his pragmatic political approach.

What we have here in Barnsley is a microcosm of the internal battle which Mr Jarvis is right to talk about. The issue is that the radicals really wish that the moderates would simply shut up and pretend it wasn’t happening.

You should see the venom which is being directed at Mr Jarvis on social media. If this is what is being aired publicly, I can’t imagine what is being said behind closed doors. Yet ask any broadly-Labour supporting person hereabouts, and almost to a man (and a woman) they will say that they don’t want their party dragging to the Left, and subsequently to the political wilderness.

I find it hard to stomach that the debate in Barnsley is being overshadowed by the fervent hysteria whipped up by members of the Socialist Workers Party, and so on, while unassuming Labour supporters are left out in the cold. I was speaking to the son of a prominent local Labour family the other week. He has been a Party member since his teenage years and is being driven mad by frustration at the current state of attrition in his area.

For daring to speak out on social media himself, he has been the subject of a certain degree of public bullying. Sadly, he has now been compelled to retreat as he doesn’t want his family to become the victim of further intimidation. If this is the face of the caring, sharing Labour Party that Jeremy Corbyn has brought us, it’s a sorry state of affairs.

The great leaders of the past, the Kier Hardies and the Clement Attlees, must be turning in their graves. How can a political association which purports to promote democracy, free speech and open debate be allowing this to happen?

And yet I can understand – and even respect – the fervency. What we have here is a massive question of loyalty. This of course is an admirable quality. However, it is a quality which has been the ruin of the Labour Party many times before.

Just look what happened when Gordon Brown was in charge. The terrible stasis which set in because no-one dared to challenge his leadership led to General Election defeat and the coalition Government. And we all know what happened next. That is why the current Labour leadership election must go ahead.

The Corbynistas accuse those who support a challenge to their hero’s leadership of gross disloyalty. To this, I would say that most natural Labour supporters lean towards the left because they have minds of their own and are capable of exercising their imaginations to hope for a better world.

Would these ultra-left-wingers deny others the freedom of thought? Thousands of young and impressionable voters signed up to the Labour Party under the £3 membership scheme. Corbyn supporters claim that their support is vindication of his fitness to lead. Others, especially those who witnessed Corbyn’s shambolic handling of the EU referendum, beg to differ.

And who would want to live in any world in which you had to grow up toeing the line handed down from on high without question? Surely, this goes against the very nature of the modern Labour movement and turns the clock back to the totalitarian regimes of the mid-20th century. I don’t want this in my country. And I certainly don’t want it in my home town.