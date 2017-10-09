Jayne Dowle: Home truths on housing as politicians squabble

HOUSING is far too important to be left to our current politicians to sort out. Listening to Prime Minister Theresa May promising billions to prop up the inflationary Help-to-Buy scheme, without any indication of where the funds are coming from, I found myself yearning for (Lord) Michael Heseltine.

Here was a man who understood that big problems need big solutions; his 1980s work on the inner cities in the wake of economic collapse is still respected. We could do with him to head up a new national task force on housing, instead of all this political point-scoring, as the Tories turn on themselves.

Mrs May can pledge as much cash to Help-to-Buy as she likes, and Labour leader Mr Corbyn can make attractive, but entirely unaccountable promises on social housing, but that doesn’t get us sufficient bricks and mortar.

We need a cross-party effort, with housing charities, housebuilders, local councils, housing associations and industry experts, to carry out a root-and-branch investigation and to come up with recommendations which can be properly costed, debated and then put into place.

There is nothing else for it. I’ve been waiting for a political party to talk sense on housing for years and all I’ve heard – and seen – are airy promises and contradictory legislation.

The recent changes to buy-to-let mortgage tax relief arrangements for instance, have seen many private landlords struggling to meet their increasing obligations to HMRC.

The only answer, for many, is to cut maintenance and upkeep costs and raise rents, because selling properties would attract a punishing level of capital gains tax. How can this possibly be of benefit to tenants, who have no choice – because of the shortage of options, restrictive lending practices and the insurmountable cost of home ownership – but to rent?

It’s madness. A sound policy on housing should be a gift for a political party; after all, everyone needs a home. And let’s be honest, it’s not just about a roof over your head. It’s about security and self-confidence. Our national housing crisis is breaking up families, impacting on employment prospects, affecting the economy and doing nothing whatsoever for social mobility.

The major problem with putting serving politicians in charge of housing is that they will always put their own political interests first. And they simply don’t listen. They always say that building more homes, whether for private investment or social housing, is the answer. But they don’t heed developers who tell them that it’s not a case of building more homes, it’s about building them in the right place, at the right size and at the right price.

They also miss the point, time and time again, about the relationship between renting and buying. You rarely hear any politician admit that the reasons why millions of individuals, couples and families rent is because they cannot buy.

This is not simply a matter of affordability; in many areas of the country, in theory it actually costs less to pay a mortgage than hand over rent every month. Nor is it entirely because of high property prices, although this is clearly a factor in London, the South-East and certain suburbs of regional cities.

It is because of the ridiculous rules laid out in the Mortgage Market Review (MMR), which can make approval for mortgage impossible unless a person has a large deposit of cash, a copper-bottomed financial history, an employed monthly salary and no undesirable habits. Financial institutions are now at liberty to investigate your family planning. This is social engineering, but for all the wrong reasons.

And as for the private rental sector, which is scooping up those who cannot buy, here we have a state of denial which is putting landlords at financial risk and tenants in danger. Politicians tend to treat all private landlords as profiteers, instead of putting into place enforceable measures to hold to account those who allow their investments to fall into disrepair and give the entire sector a bad name.

What choice do people have however? There’s a reason why social housing is the buzz-word, and that’s because it is not fit for purpose. There aren’t enough social housing homes to go around and in cities and rural areas alike – waiting lists can stretch decades into the future. Meanwhile, the Government presides over a right-to-buy programme that offers security for some, and suffering for others. How can this be equitable?

Politicians can’t possibly uxnderstand the breadth of issues which fit together, like one massive flat-pack nightmare, to make up the whole picture. Surely if they did, they would have come up with some workable, imaginative solutions by now, especially in a year which saw the tragedy of Grenfell Tower, a social housing project riven with inequality, illegal sub-lets and the tragic consequences of under-investment.

That’s why it’s time some home truths were delivered to Westminster. And if we want to build secure foundations for the future, a task force is the only way to do it.