Jayne Dowle: Take a weight off NHS and encourage healthy living

I remember scoffing when I first heard about the NHS plans to send obese patients to Weight Watchers. Why should already limited funds be used to help those who refuse to help themselves? It seemed a colossal waste of taxpayers’ money to me.

Now I am being forced to eat my words. A new study, published in BMJ Open Diabetes Research and Care, recommends that family GPs should direct patients who are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes to, you guessed it, their nearest church hall.

Patients with so-called pre-diabetes, where blood sugar levels are above the normal range, but not high enough to lead to a diagnosis of the condition, could benefit from being referred to the weight management programme, researchers have found.

The monitored programme led to “considerable reductions” in diabetes risk as well as an average weight loss of 22lbs after a year. Even the most hardened cynic can’t argue with that. Not even me, who has little patience with those adverts which promise that following a certain regime will get you into “that party dress for Christmas”. Reducing the risk of diabetes is weight loss for a serious, possibly life-saving reason, not vanity.

I hope that the findings of this study are taken seriously too, not just by the NHS, but us all. We have to face some uncomfortable truths about the provision of free medical care in this country. No longer can people turn up at the doctors, still drinking their own body weight in alcohol every week, smoking 20 cigarettes a day and gorging on takeaways and expect to receive the service they have come to demand.

If we want to feel better and minimise the risk of serious illness, we have to start helping ourselves. The facts speak for themselves. The latest NHS England performance figures, published in August, report that more than four million patients are waiting for planned NHS surgery, the highest level since records began in 2007.

There is no point expecting the Health Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, the Treasury or the Prime Minister to wave a magic wand and make this all better. Rather, NHS clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) must start to get tough.

So tough in fact, that in Hertfordshire, smokers and obese patients are to be banned from surgery indefinitely unless they lose weight or quit smoking.

The new rules, drawn up by local CCGs in Hertfordshire, say that obese patients “will not get non-urgent surgery until they reduce their weight” at all, unless the circumstances are exceptional.

The criteria also means smokers will only be referred for operations if they have stopped smoking for at least eight weeks, with such patients breathalysed before referral.

East and North Hertfordshire CCG and Herts Valleys say the plans aimed to encourage people “to take more responsibility for their own health and wellbeing, wherever possible, freeing up limited NHS resources for priority treatment”.

The Royal College of Surgeons is up in arms, calling the plans “discriminatory” and against the fundamental principles of the NHS. I can see where they are coming from, but here we have the crux.

When the NHS was founded in the 1940s, no-one foresaw the sheer increase in patient numbers, the advances in medicine and the serious sociological and economic changes which have affected the population.

Although millions died in those days from preventable diseases and medical conditions, it’s fair to say that in general the population was healthier overall than it is today. It certainly weighed less.

It is right that it should still be free at the point of entry, although this definition becomes blurred once you enter a dentist’s surgery, for instance. However, the way we live our modern lives must be factored into account.

That said, the old adage rings true; prevention is better than cure. It doesn’t take any august medical body to tell us that eating too much makes you fat and not only causes medical conditions including diabetes and heart problems, but contributes wear and tear to the joints. What’s the point of an orthopaedic surgeon doing a knee operation on a patient who weighs 20 stones?

It doesn’t need a special report to inform us that smoking is bad for us. There is enough clinical evidence, and enough NHS-funded cessation clinics to make cutting out cigarettes a manageable and relatively easy life choice. I’ve done it. I know ardent former 40-a-day smokers who have done it. Anyone can do it, if they really want to.

And as for drinking in moderation, taking exercise and generally following health education advice, what’s the big deal? A sensible lifestyle might not guarantee that you will live ‘til you’re 100, but it will make getting a hip operation a little bit easier.

I know this sounds hard, but these are hard times. I’ll put it this way. If you ran a hospital, who would you rather allocate your precious budget to – a stubborn individual who refuses to give up smoking, over-eating and drinking too much, or a new-born premature baby in desperate need of an incubator?