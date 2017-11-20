Jo Cox Commission on Loneliness co-chair: Ending the blight of loneliness is a challenge for us all

MORE than nine million people in the UK report that they are always or often lonely. The Office for National Statistics believes that the UK is the loneliness capital of Europe.

Yet, as well as sharing the impact of loneliness in local communities, it is also important to celebrate the local interventions that are making such a difference, and the work of the Jo Cox Commission on Loneliness that I co-chair with my colleague and friend Seema Kennedy.

As Jo Cox said, loneliness is an urgent issue. As I see it, loneliness is a warning sign that our needs are not being met. Hunger is a sign that we need food, thirst is a sign that we need water and pain signals that our body is sick and needs healing and repair. Experiencing loneliness tells us that there is a gap between our need to connect and the reality of the connectedness that we have at that moment.

Loneliness is today’s silent epidemic; it is both chronic and acute. However, being lonely is not necessarily the same thing as being alone. Someone may be far from home and family and feel lonely, but they might be surrounded by people and feel lonely too.

Loneliness is something we should worry about not only among older people, although that is a significant issue, but among younger people – one in six calls to ChildLine are from young people who feel lonely or isolated. The connection searched for on social media is sometimes not a real connection, which should concern us, although we should also recognise that things such as Skype can help to keep people connected.

As we all know, loneliness is bad for our mental health, but it is bad for our physical health as well. Research suggests that loneliness is worse for us than obesity, in terms of mortality, and that being acutely lonely is as bad for someone’s health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Just last month, Helen Stokes-Lampard, head of the Royal College of General Practitioners, said that loneliness can be as bad for someone’s health as a chronic long-term condition.

The truth is that loneliness could be killing us, but no one is talking about it. However, somebody talked about it: our friend and former colleague, Jo Cox. Jo said that loneliness was an urgent but solvable issue. Jo came into Parliament in 2015 wanting to do something about so many issues, including loneliness. For Jo, it was personal. Jo’s grandfather was a postman in Cleckheaton, and as a young girl during her holidays, Jo used to accompany her grandfather on his rounds. She realised that, for many people, her grandfather was the only person they saw that day.​

Later, when Jo went to university, she experienced loneliness. Most of us will remember Jo as a confident, fun-loving person who was always full of life and energy, but it was not always like that for her. When she went to university, away from her friends and family and, particularly, from her sister Kim, whom she was so close to, Jo too felt the chronic loneliness we are talking about.

Jo’s view was that, young or old, loneliness does not discriminate, and that is the guiding light of the commission’s work. Over the last year, we have shone a spotlight on some of the different groups who experience loneliness. There are particular challenges in rural areas, but there are also issues in towns and cities. As well as older people and men, loneliness also affects disabled people and carers.

In the last few weeks, in other Westminster Hall debates and in their constituencies, MPs have done work to tackle loneliness – solutions have to come from the communities who experience it at first hand and have to be relevant to the communities in which they operate.

Yesterday I participated in a live discussion on Facebook and asked for suggestions for tackling loneliness. Loads of fantastic ideas came through, with hundreds of people getting in touch. People spoke about work to bring children and older people together. Someone mentioned the Friendly Bench, which is funded by the Big Lottery and is a mini kerbside community garden specially designed to connect the lonely, isolated and people with limited mobility with each other and with nature. I also heard from Mush, an app for new mums that encourages them to connect over social media to share their worries but also their happy moments.

We also need systems in place to measure loneliness properly. At the moment, loneliness is measured in the English longitudinal study of ageing. However, we have spent this year talking about how loneliness affects us all. We need Government commitment to measure loneliness at a national level, and we need local authorities supported and resourced to do more locally.

In December, the Loneliness Commission manifesto will be launched. Loneliness is a blight on our society, and too many suffer in silence, so it is up to all of us, from Westminster to our constituencies, to come together and take the action necessary, and do Jo proud.

Rachel Reeves is the Labour MP for Leeds West and co-chair of the Jo Cox Commission on Loneliness. She led a Parliamentary debate on the issue – this is an edited version.