‘Leeds can compete with the likes of Munich, Frankfurt and Boston’

THREE quarters of our population lives in our cities. This is not surprising as they are the location of more than three quarters of our jobs.

And these cities are under increasing strain as populations expand and demand for housing increases.

It is cities and regions, not countries and national governments, which drive economic growth.

A host of projects are combining in Leeds to spread productive growth to the city’s hard-to-reach north-eastern corner.

Projects of this scale require inspired local political leaders backed by industrial-scale investors.

There are three pre-requisites for success. Critical mass is the “table stake”, which enables a city to think about accelerating growth.

That growth, in turn, requires productive capital investment: in infrastructure, housing, local businesses, and by putting patient capital into start-ups.

The real magic comes about when excellent execution turns a bold vision into reality.

Leeds has that necessary critical mass to flourish and can become a powerful “second city”, able to compete with the likes of Munich, Frankfurt and Boston.

Capital investment is also not a barrier. As a result of QE, the world has never been so awash with money: $8 trillion of global funds is invested in assets earning a negative nominal return.

As an investment, urban regeneration provides positive long-term returns and a decent covenant for the private sector, particularly for long-term pension funds which do not need to worry about daily liquidity.

It can and should work in positive, constructive collaboration with civic authorities and leaders.

It is on this basis that Legal & General has committed more than £600m to Leeds.

Investments include major urban regeneration projects and the delivery of housing, social care and infrastructure, such as the redevelopment of Headingley Cricket Stadium, a city-centre build-to-rent scheme, our modular housing factory and our Thorpe Park Leeds scheme, which includes the construction of the first section of the East Leeds Orbital Road, a key piece of road infrastructure.

Significantly boosting local jobs and economic growth, both during construction and over the long term, these are just a few examples of how Leeds is demonstrating that devolution – with local empowerment – is a powerful catalyst to further progress and prosperity.

After all, it is the local authorities who are often the custodians of the land ripe for redevelopment, and can understand the wider context, challenges and opportunities afforded by their region.

They can and should ensure that regeneration delivers better results for residents.

Cities such as Leeds are becoming better at developing their own particular blueprints for economic growth.

Through this, they will self-determine their own success by retaining talented graduates, encouraging start-ups and providing an attractive environment for later-life living.

City devolution deals are good value for the Government, financially and politically.

Since 2011, more than 30 deals have been granted. The first ten of these attracted new government funding of £250m per year over three decades, but with the associated long-term investment funds and apprenticeship commitments comes much greater local accountability for revenue-raising – a genuine pump-priming initiative for cities and regions.

For Philip Hammond, a Budget with limited room for manoeuvre is the perfect opportunity to announce progress on further city deals.

Devolution creates real winners. A decisive but modest injection of catalytic capital from government can restore and revive a local economy, deliver a vision for the region and, married with institutional capital, achieve a major multiplier effect.

Centralisation, by contrast, too often drives resource misallocation and fosters a culture of victimhood and blame.

This needs to be a Budget for devolution – a Budget for real growth and empowerment.