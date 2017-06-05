Mark Casci: Bosses are ignoring the polls and cracking on with life

If ever there was a sign of how chaotic and unpredictable modern politics has become it has probably been the curious silence of top business leaders in this election.

Much of the reasoning behind this is hardly surprising. Despite an aggressive and well-funded attempt to keep Britain in the European Union, many top business organisations failed to convince the majority of the public that it was the correct course of action for the country’s future.

Every poll made public said that Brexit was not on the cards, with even its arch champion Nigel Farage remarking as the polls closed that he felt his campaign would fail.

Similarly the election in the United States caught most off guard, so much so that it seems that coming with a wish list for governments seems a fool’s errand.

The other issue to contribute to this silence ironically lies in the polling.

When Theresa May called the snap election it was universally assumed by commentators and the public at large that the only realistic outcome would be a heavy victory for the Conservatives.

The weakness of Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour, it was assumed, would carry on into the polling and the electorate would deliver the Prime Minister, at that stage enjoying very high personal approval ratings, a healthy majority and a mandate to deliver Brexit on her terms.

However, as recent weeks have shown, once again nobody is reading the script.

Assumptions of a Tory landslide were made based on Mr Corbyn’s poor record for leading in his party in Parliament. However, with the House of Commons dissolved the Labour leader has found himself on the campaign trail for the third time in two years, an arena in which he has hitherto enjoyed great success having returned two heavy leadership campaign victories.

His natural ability as a campaigner, combined with a populist manifesto has seen him surge in the polls. As thing stand he will gain a greater share of the vote than either Ed Miliband or Gordon Brown.

However, while one may have expected to see open letters penned raising concern over measures that, while popular with much of the electorate, would overnight fundamentally limit options for many SMEs, there has been a deafening silence.

One can only assume that, despite the narrowing and increasingly varied polling data, that the likes of the CBI et al are assuming that Mrs May will win on Thursday.

Similarly the Conservative manifesto was conspicuously light on promises that would impact upon entrepreneurs and business people. Essentially the Tories have offered corporate Britain a promise of business as usual, while it cracks on ensuring Britain emerges from Brexit with better economic conditions and options then it had before.

The horrendous and cowardly terrorist atrocities seen in Manchester and London have put national security closer to the spotlight than it has been for some time.

The scenes from Manchester and London in the aftermath of the abysmal evil bombing of the arena have been ones of unity and desire to ensure the country will not be cowed.

However we are all as citizens understandably nervous and ill at ease.

Will this unexpected environment deliver another shock poll verdict? I feel not, but then again what sense is there in trying to predict anything in 2017?

Perhaps the silence from business leaders comes more from the fact that, following the vote for Brexit, their concern lies more in their day-to-day operations, with the machinations of Government an increasingly peripheral concern.

Whatever your politics there is real freedom behind this state of being, and one that does seem deeply entrepreneurial.