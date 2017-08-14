Mark Casci: How technology can help heal our deep social divides

The horrific scenes witnessed in Charlottesville serve as a sharp reminder of how divided our modern society can be.

The abhorrent displays of Neo-Nazism seen on the streets of this traditionally peaceful university city showed in the most graphic terms what disaffection and alienation from day-to-day life can bring.

Demonstrators march in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.

While an extreme example, it speaks to a growing trend of movement away from the centre ground which we have seen in recent years.

The rise of Scottish nationalism, the vote to leave the European Union, the failure of the Conservatives at the last general election and the elevation of political outsiders like Jeremy Corbyn, Emmanuel Macron and, most notably, Donald Trump, all came against the will and recommendation of “the establishment” or “mainstream”, both of which have become political insults in recent years.

It would be easy to dismiss the trend as merely being examples of “uncertain times”. It is clear that throughout the western world a sizeable number of people are feeling disenfranchised and marginalised by the system. Times may be uncertain but one of the few sureties we can rely on is that there seems little evidence that they are likely to become more predictable any time soon.

And the reality is that this is not uncharted territory.

New French President Emmanuel Macron salutes the crowd from the command car on the Champs Elysees avenue

Essentially since the 1970s politics and economics has been largely predictable and safe.

Election and economic cycles continued, until the financial crisis came along and exposed that much of the so-called certainty was built on sand.

The complacency behind the financial crash is also partially to blame for the fact that so many people feel like outsiders.

It is not confined to one social strata, age group or geographic area.

So how to heal the divisions and start to bring people together again?

I am increasingly coming to the conclusion that the answer lies in the arena of technology.

Historically technological advances have tended to prove divisive, often because they involved the mechanisation of processes previously carried out by salaried workers whose livelihoods were destroyed by innovations.

The pace of technological advancement, particularly in the areas of computing and software, is dizzying and accelerating faster than ever seen before in history.

And as such the need for programmers, coders and developers in the field is only going to increase. I certainly know of many large tech companies around the region who are screaming out for more staff, with some even offering cash incentives to graduates for merely attending an interview.

Educating everyone, but particularly children, in how to programme should be treated as a colossal priority as it will equip young people with a skill which they can hone and evolve as their careers progress.

Rather than see their livelihoods succumb to technology they can go along for the ride.

Similarly for adults businesses should be looking to upskill their workforce when it comes to tech, irrespective of what industry they happen to work in. Again the examples of this happening among Yorkshire businesses are legion.

Readers may think it too much of a stretch to say that technological savvy can prevent white supremacists holding high profile demonstrations but I disagree.

Sociologists have proven demonstrably that human beings are at the most content and productive when they both feel challenged and that they are contributing to society, a direct consequence of how the human race first evolved, and existed, in tribal structures, with every member contributing and feeling valued.

At a time of unparalleled advancement, it would seem that we all will have a lot to offer.

And it can bring us together.