Michelle Sault: Lesson in good mental health starts at school

SCHOOL days are said to be the best days of your life. But for today’s teenagers, secondary school can see the start of serious mental health issues which often spiral into self-harm, depression and acute stress and anxiety.

While Ofsted focuses on league tables and exam results, for families and teaching professionals there is growing concern about the mental health of children.

The shocking truth is that more than half of all mental illness starts before the age of 14 and 75 per cent by 18, according to the Mental Health Foundation.

Until now, the focus has been on adult mental health but mental disorders of children and adolescents is a key area of concern.

Every day, as Head of Extended Services at Wellspring Academy Trust in Barnsley, I see the fall-out from poor mental health, whether that’s anti social behaviour, criminality, bullying or self harm.

Mental health conditions can affect young people for life and put them at a higher risk of dropping out of education, unemployment, criminal activity and social isolation. It can also have a devastating effect on their families and future generations.

It’s little wonder, ahead of World Mental Health Day tomorrow, that figures show 60 per cent of prison populations were excluded from school and one of the biggest reasons for exclusion is poor mental health.

In my role at Wellspring Academy Trust, which operates 15 schools across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, I know that an average of three children in every classroom has a diagnosable mental health problem.

Barnsley has higher levels of self harm and substance misuse than the national average and a 2015 report of Year 9 children in six Barnsley schools found that 24 per cent said they were depressed most days and 29 per cent had harmed themselves as a result of feeling stressed or anxious.

Traditional mental health services have long waiting lists, rising demand and insufficient capacity. In some areas, waiting lists are 18 months just to get a first appointment – even for serious cases where a child has lost a parent.

This is why our multi-academy trust is changing the agenda and is now placing mental health practitioners in all 10 secondary schools across Barnsley in a pioneering initiative called MindSpace. These are schools run by Barnsley council and other Academy trusts.

This is a unique scheme which sees mental health services, the NHS, schools and local authorities working together. We’ve been asked to run the programme because of our experience in supporting young people, particularly those with additional needs. I approached the CCG to ask for money for the team and they offered it as part of the Future in Mind funding.

Barnsley Clinical Commission Group is funding the £1.3m scheme and we want to see other Clinical Commissioning Groups across the UK follow suit. This is such a simple and effective programme that we owe it to our children, and the wider community, to see it fully implemented.

We’ve been piloting the programme for the past 12 months and have supported more than 200 young people and trained more than 100 teachers.

This year we’re stepping up the initiative and are drafting in teams of mental health practitioners and trained counsellors to provide mental health first aid for teachers.

All school staff will receive training to identify those needing support. MindSpace works closely with Sheffield-based children and young people’s charity Chilypep, who deliver the Youth Mental Health First Aid training within the schools

We can’t do this alone. Crucially parents, families and carers are at the heart of rescuing our young people. Both children and their parents can refer themselves, either as individuals or as a family. This year 13,100 children will be able to access support in school in Barnsley.

MindSpace has been life changing for families. One parent told us: “We have come such a long way in the 12 short weeks you have been involved and have achieved more than we have in the last two years. Prior to your intervention, we felt lost and alone, but this is no longer the case.”

It’s shocking that parents and carers should feel alone. It’s even more shocking that one in 10 children now suffers from a mental health condition.

As educators, and indeed as a nation, we’ve got to get better at tackling mental health problems quickly. Early intervention is proven to reduce exclusion rates and minimise family disruption and through the introduction of Mindspace in Barnsley we’re seeing that change is possible.

If we know what’s driving the behaviour of many young people, why wouldn’t we want to help them? What kind of civilised society wouldn’t want to help these young people and ensure their path to adulthood is as smooth as possible?