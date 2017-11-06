'The truism that all politics is local has never been truer'

IF you type “Labour Market Strategy” into the Gov.uk search function it spits out three results: a biography, a tribunal appeals notice and a press release. In spite of this weak response, there clearly isn’t a lack of thinking about the UK’s labour market.

Multiple academic and think-tank reports are dedicated to it every year, policy is regularly formulated which influences it, Ministers and their shadows consistently refer to the plight of those in it, and yet, despite this confluence, our Government doesn’t seem to have a comprehensive ‘Labour Market Strategy’.

There are a number of understandable reasons for this. Firstly, the policies which would constitute a labour market strategy already exist in other fields: skills at the Department for Education or benefits at the Department for Work and Pensions.

Secondly, for many decades we have essentially outsourced labour market management to private businesses, encouraging and enabling them to import people in the way we would a commodity.

However, UK businesses’ track record in investing in innovation and skills is mixed. The UK compares unfavourably with other OECD nations when it comes to matching its domestic skills base to its growing advanced industry.

Worse, those industries which would benefit most from additional capital investment in training and new technology, for example low-paying employers in tourism or food manufacturing, have historically been the least likely to invest.

As we head towards the 2019 divorce with the EU, the UK’s labour market will come under increasing pressure and the Government should be concerned. Newly-published research by Localis shows the immigration challenges created by Brexit, impending automation of manual jobs, low skills and an ageing population will widen the deep divides between England’s haves and have-nots.

When it comes to employment opportunities, we’re moving beyond a simple North-South divide towards something far more complicated and fragmented. Like a shattered piece of china, England’s local labour markets will crack up in different ways when they hit the hardwood floor of the future.

For example, according to Localis analysis, North Yorkshire and the Hull City Region have a high-risk profile when it comes to migrant labour. Out of England’s 47 local labour markets, they rank as the 45th and 42nd exposed to a Brexit-triggered labour supply squeeze. Even Leeds City Region, a strong contender for one of the most dynamic local economies in the country, ranks 38th out of 47 for risk to a low skills base.

The Government has been focused on the major national questions Brexit poses, but now is the time for Whitehall to think deeply about the way in which different parts of England will be affected. In spite of the devolutionary promise, acutely felt in Yorkshire, politicians have so far seemed too willing to ignore or simplify the coming threats to local economies.

It is understandable politicians wish to reduce these complex issues down to binary questions, it is an effective way of communicating. Is automation good or bad? Is immigration right or wrong?

However, it is a poor way to lead and an even worse way to comprehend. As Paul Collier notes in his book Exodus, asking such a question is like asking if eating is good or bad for you. Too much, and of the wrong thing, is bad for you. But the right amount, of the right stuff, is very good for you. More so, it is fundamental to your continued existence. The country needs automation, immigration and better skills, just the right sort in the right amount. More so, in the right places.

Take Sheffield, where rapid manufacturing automation could leave thousands unemployed, and compare it with North Yorkshire, whose working-age population can’t keep pace with the jobs it is creating. In short, automation will be a lifeline for one economy and a death sentence for another.

Similarly, our immigration policy must reflect the competing needs of places as different as London and Yorkshire or mitigate the difference in reliance so many local public services have on migrant labour.

Productivity gains seem appealing, mass unemployment less so. Control of our borders wins votes, collapsing public services lose them. The truism that all politics is local has never been truer. The quality and quantity of employment of our country will rely on the Government understanding that there isn’t just a national economy but many local ones.

The sooner policy catches up with this revelation the better off we will be.

Liam Booth-Smith is chief executive of the think-tank Localis – www.localis.org.uk