The Yorkshire Post says: At least Boris isn't PM... for now

There are many reasons to be thankful that Theresa May, and not Boris Johnson, became Prime Minister last summer, not least the endless calls for the unorthodox Foreign Secretary to resign over his handling of the Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe case – the British woman currently in jail in Iran.

After all, Mr Johnson – supposedly this country’s chief diplomat – continues to make as many enemies as friends as he blusters his way around the world at a time when the Government is so pre-occupied with Brexit. Details matter. So does nuance and subtlety.

Yet, while the Foreign Secretary would, in any other political era, have been relieve of his duties by now, he knows, and so does the rest of the country, that Mrs May is too weak to assert any authority without risking further Cabinet chaos and conflict.

It should not be like this. Instead of Mr Johnson and his leadership nemesis Michael Gove appearing to instruct the Prime Minister over Brexit following an unlikely rapprochement, they – and their colleagues – should be getting on with the job rather than plotting against their rivals.

This is a critical moment for Mrs May, her Government and an increasingly bemused electorate who, understandably, are becoming more fearful for their futures as the Tory party tears itself apart.

A make or break Budget is due on Wednesday week; the NHS is lurching from one crisis to another and the EU has served notices that it will not entertain trade talks with Britain unless substantive progress is made on the so-called Brexit ‘divorce bill’ within the next fortnight.

If these three challenges don’t focus the minds of Ministers, and convince them about the need to roll up their sleeves and provide Mrs May with the level of support and day-to-day competence that the country expects, then they don’t deserve to hold

office.