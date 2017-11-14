The Yorkshire Post says: Clock is ticking on Brexit talks as business leaders call for clarity

In exactly 500 days Britain will leave the EU, yet we appear to be little closer to striking a satisfactory deal than we were when negotiations started back in June.

This is the timetable the Government is working to as it seeks to implement the greatest legislative change in this country’s history. The stakes could scarcely be higher and yet talks have been moving at a glacial pace amid political intransigence on both sides.

It is why business leaders from both here and Europe met Theresa May in Downing Street yesterday amid warnings that the stuttering Brexit talks could result in jobs and investment being lost.

Such has been the need for clarity on the future relationship between the UK and rest of the EU that Britain’s leading business organisations wrote an open letter last month calling for a transition period that would bring some much-needed stability.

Brexit Secretary David Davis has previously suggested that negotiations with the EU may well go to the wire. However, this would only create further uncertainty which would be bad for business and, in turn, for our economy.

Mr Davis’s announcement last night, ahead of the EU Withdrawal Bill returning to the House of Commons today, that Parliament will get a vote on the final Brexit deal is a welcome move and an indication that the phoney war is over and we are now entering a new, critical period.

There is still time to broker a positive agreement that would benefit both sides but the clock is ticking and the simple truth is there are no winners from a bad deal, which is why it is imperative that the Government and its European counterparts put an end to their unhelpful obfuscation and set out an agreed plan of action so that companies can plan for the future.

Millions of jobs and the future prosperity of this country, and indeed Europe, depend on it.