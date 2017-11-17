The Yorkshire Post says: How can we best serve the people of North Yorkshire?

Even though it would be unwise to reconfigure local government here until Yorkshire’s devolution debate is resolved, town halls should still be looking at how best to serve their communities.

Think tank calls for North Yorkshire’s district councils to be abolished or merged

Irrespective of whether the county has one mayor or separate leaders for each city-region, taxpayers will not tolerate additional tiers of bureaucracy.

And it’s not just urban areas where there will be a need to avoid duplication of effort – and resource – at all costs. This is equally applicable to rural areas, not least North Yorkshire where residents – outside of York – are served by a county council, and seven district councils.

In contrast, one unitary authority covers East Riding.

Just like the One Yorkshire proposal, and the viability of a single body championing the whole county, the same dilemma is pertinent to North Yorkshire – the needs of coastal resorts like Scarborough are different to those in Hawes on the upper tip of the Yorkshire Dales where villagers have taken ownership of services.

The political think-tank ResPublica certainly believes there’s merit to slimmed-down councils merging and the notion should not be dismissed. The key question therefore, at a time when rural areas are bemoaning under-investment, is how best to maximise resources so all North Yorkshire families receive the best services possible.