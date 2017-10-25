The Yorkshire Post says: If Jared O'Mara can't explain himself, he should resign now for the sake of himself, his party and his city

THAT Labour has taken the decision to suspend Sheffield Hallam MP Jared O’Mara for degrading sexual slurs speaks volumes in itself – the party has shown undue leniency under Jeremy Corbyn towards those whose intolerant and insensitive remarks cause grave offence.

After acknowledging the seriousness of the matter, it now needs to act swiftly, order Mr O’Mara to account for every incriminating exchange – both face-to-face or on social media – that has already caused embarrassment, or might have the potential to do so, before assessing his suitability to stay on as MP.

Not only do Labour need to take full account of the backbencher’s misogyny and homophobic comments which are incompatible with contemporary society, and the example that elected representatives should be setting, but his very negligible Parliamentary record to date.

Of June’s 84 newly-elected MPs, only two have still to make a maiden speech – and Mr O’Mara is one of them. At least the other individual concerned, a Scottish Tory, has asked two questions about fishing policy.

Labour’s inquiry also needs to reflect upon the selection process, the scrutiny of candidates and the role of Momentum activists in the constituency who hailed Mr O’Mara as “the pro-Corbyn candidate” during the election campaign – the party, too, has serious questions to answer.

Yet, while it will take time to establish the full facts, speed is also of the essence – many voters are of the view that Sheffield Hallam has not been well-served since June 8. They will need a lot of convincing about not only Mr O’Mara’s suitability to represent this area, but also his ability to carry out the privileged and vital role.

In short, Jared O’Mara needs to pass the very reasonable test that Theresa May set at Prime Minister’s Questions: “All of us in this House should have due care and attention to the way in which we refer to other people and should show women in public life the respect they deserve.”

If he can’t, he will be doing himself, his party and his city a favour by resigning so the people of Sheffield Hallam can elect an honourable MP who is not only cut out for the job – but totally respectful of all sections of society.