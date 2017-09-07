The Yorkshire Post says: Lost for words with Jeremy Corbyn's Brexit stance

THE irony was clearly lost on Jeremy Corbyn when he accused Theresa May of “going back on her word” when it came to the employment rights of the low-waged. After all, it’s the Labour Party which has spent the summer flip-flopping over access to the single market when Britain leaves the European Union and reversing its pre-election commitments.

The fact that Mr Corbyn could not bring himself to utter the word ‘Brexit’ at the first Prime Minister’s Questions since the summer recess spoke volumes.

Having accepted that Britain would have to leave the single market, Labour appears – for the time being – to have reversed its position in an opportunistic move designed to maximise the Government’s unease as the so-called Repeal Bill comes before Parliament today.

And that is the test for Mrs May after she defended leaked plans to limit immigration and unskilled migrants. Irrespective of its own differences, the Government has to demonstrate that it will be able to implement Brexit without compromising the economy and the prospects of all those people in regions like Yorkshire who feel cut adrift from the political process.

For them, the cost – and standard – of living is key and they’d like to see their politicians putting the national interest before self-interest. That not one MP challenged Mrs May over the volte-face on rail electrification in the North points to a political elite still intent on talking to itself and not the country at large.

