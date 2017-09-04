The Yorkshire Post Says: Raising a cuppa to Yorkshire Tea - a global phenomenon from the heart of our region

NOT only is Yorkshire Tea synonymous with this county – but it is also a national and international institution.

Now the second most popular brew in Britain, its special appeal can be explained by the number of overseas travellers from this region who are asked by their hosts to pack a supply of Yorkshire’s finest in their suitcase.

They know that there’s no substitute for real Yorkshire Tea produced by Taylors of Harrogate and this can be attributed to the company’s unique relationship with its growers, staff and customers alike.

Given its export potential, let’s hope that Brexit does not leave a sour taste – there are, after all, few finer advertisements for this region than Yorkshire Tea.