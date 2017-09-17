The Yorkshire Post says: Ryanair’s gamble – how not to run a major airline

PERHAPS Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary, Ireland’s leading racehorse owner, should be spending more time with his airline, and less with horses, after announcing the cancellation of at least 50 flights a day – including services from Leeds Bradford Airport – after “messing up” the planning of pilot holidays.

Yet, while staff safety must come first, it not only beggars belief that Ryanair failed to foresee these difficulties, but that stranded passengers are incurring great expense and inconvenience and that the airline is refusing to publish an interim timetable for the next six weeks.

Ryanair is cancelling 50 flights a day.

Mr O’Leary might have owned last year’s Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup winners – but he’s backing a loser with a customer care policy that will only encourage travellers to book with rival operators, and with very good reason.