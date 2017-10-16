The Yorkshire Post says: 'Why Tory MPs must now use their power and fight for our region'

EVEN though the Conservatives are committed to reducing the number of MPs by 50, there’s as much chance of the Boundary Commission’s proposals being implemented as Yorkshire councils agreeing a devolution deal by the end of the week.

Put simply, Theresa May is being naive in the extreme if she thinks it’s wise to abolish constituencies, and for sitting Tory MPs to be pitted against each other in re-selection fights, when she’s trying to push through Brexit without a majority.

After all, David Cameron only advocated the move in order to restore trust following the expenses scandal and to show that Westminster, too, would share the pain of austerity when, in reality, the savings will be minimal. Cutting the number of junior Ministers, and reforming the Lords, might be more prudent.

Yet, as the CBI bosses head to Parliament to discuss Yorkshire’s devolution deadlock, should this region’s 56 MPs, and specifically this county’s 16 Tories, be doing more to assert themselves?

Despite Yorkshire MPs being represented in every Cabinet – Tory and Labour alike – since 1995 when one William Hague became Welsh Secretary, these high-profile individuals could still not secure investment commensurate with this area’s myriad needs.

However, the political dynamics have already changed in this finely-balanced Parliament. In return for its support on key issues, the DUP secured an additional £1bn for Northern Ireland – the equivalent of £100m for each its 10 MPs. And with 13 Tory MPs elected in Scotland already making their mark by working collectively to maximise their demands, when are Yorkshire’s 16 disparate Conservative MPs going to realise that they, too, hold the balance of power and will never have a better chance to stand up for God’s own county? If they did so, they will have no problems justifying their existence.

