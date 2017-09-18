The Yorkshire Post says: Why Yorkshire must now heed Dan Jarvis MP and settle its own future

WHAT now for Yorkshire devolution after the proposed Sheffield City Region deal collapsed amid acrimony? Much hinges on the immediate response of Communities Secretary Sajid Javid who said, as recently as last Friday, that this was effectively the only deal in town.

It’s totally unrealistic to expect next May’s planned mayoral election to still go ahead after it was vetoed by Doncaster and Barnsley Councils. It also falls to Mr Javid to clarify the mixed messages emanating from his department and the Government – Chancellor Philip Hammond, for one, appears open to looking at the whole issue afresh because of the size of Yorkshire’s untapped economic potential.

Yet, given this policy is about the empowerment of communities, Mr Javid must acknowledge the emerging consensus here. Seventeen out of 20 councils, albeit some more enthusiastic than others, have coalesced around the One Yorkshire proposal and this case will be even more powerful, and credible, if total unanimity can be reached.

It won’t be easy – those not signed up to the process are Wakefield Council as well as Sheffield and Rotherham Councils who had, understandably in their circumstances, pinned their hopes on salvaging the South Yorkshire deal. Given this, it would be remiss of One Yorkshire’s representatives not to reach out to the leaders of these three authorities in a spirit of bi-partisanship.

In doing so, The Yorkshire Post commends the prospectus set out by Barnsley Central MP Dan Jarvis who warns in today’s newspaper that this area is already losing out to rival regions. “We do not have a Yorkshire Mayor fighting our corner and we are losing out as a result. We need to put that right and we need to do it now,” he writes persuasively.

One of Westminster’s least partisan politicians, he has conclude that a single leadership structure can benefit Yorkshire’s diverse economy and make sure that this region does not lose out when it comes, for example, to the distribution of fairer funding after Transport Secretary Chris Grayling’s total contempt for this region’s needs.

As such, every council and MP owes it to their residents to renew their efforts to reach a consensus that puts the greater good first and foremost. Yorkshire’s future is on the line and it would be preferable if this matter was settled here, by those who care most of all about God’s own county, rather than by a remote Minister in London.