Tom Richmond: Truth over Orgreave is in police force’s own archive

MARGARET Thatcher’s decision to stand up to the miners – and Arthur Scargill – in 1984-85 was a principled one based on the rule of law. She was not going to allow the trade unions to bring down a democratically-elected government, Edward Heath’s fate a decade earlier.

Police officers on patrol deserve greater support, says Halifax MP Holly Lynch.

Holly Lynch: Violent attacks on police officers need stronger deterrent

AN assault on a police officer is an assault on society. It is totally unacceptable that public servants who are working in their communities to protect people and help the vulnerable should be subject to assaults as they go about their jobs.

Little known tory MP Stephen Phillips has resigned over Brexit.

YP Comment: PM’s new Brexit power struggle. Pressure grows on Theresa May

EVEN though Theresa May’s steady style of leadership has won the country’s respect, this does not appear to be shared by the wider establishment which appears intent on undermining the Prime Minister’s Brexit strategy.

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton slug it out at the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis

Mark Casci: No matter who wins on Tuesday, America’s problems are only just beginning

MAKE no mistake, this presidential election has been the darkest hour American politics has known since the Civil War.

A plane takes off from Leeds Bradford Airport.

YP Letters: Time for review in to state of Leeds Bradford Airport and its poor welcome

From: John K Wales, Appleton Roebuck, York.

Gridlock in Leeds.

YP Letters: Out of touch over transport – Leeds Council taken to task

From: Bob Watson, Springfield Road, Baildon.

Do there need to be more traffic police?

YP Letters: Bikes chaos no surprise amid police inaction

From: Nigel Bywater, Oak Grove, Morley.

Donald Bell VC: The only professional footballer to be awarded the Victoria Cross in World War One.

YP Comment: Donald Bell legacy

TO the discredit of football, and the unseemly war of words between Fifa and FA over whether England and Scotland’s players can wear a poppy during their World Cup qualifier on Armistice Day, one name – Donald Simpson Bell – has not been mentioned.

PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo.

YP Comment: Numbers game

IN fairness to Justice Secretary Liz Truss, the shortage of prison officers – and its consequences – was becoming apparent before her unexpected promotion when Theresa May came to power.

Persimmon. Photo credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Blackfriar: Britain’s homebuilders are doing a sterling job post-Brexit

Britain’s housebuilders are doing a sterling job of surviving Brexit.

The moment the former MP for Morley and Outwood was reborn as Glitter Balls.

Sarah Freeman: Who’d have thought? How Strictly made me fall in love with Ed Balls

He was the political bruiser whose ousting was one of the highlights of the last General Election. So how come I have fallen in love with Ed Balls asks Sarah Freeman?

Was grouse shooting to blame for the floods in the Calder Valley last winter?

Craig Whittaker: Banning grouse hunting would not prevent floods

MANY people will be aware of the opinion circulating around the Calder Valley that one of the big factors that contributed to the horrendous flooding at Christmas was the grouse moor on the Walshaw Estate above Hebden Bridge.

Hillary Clinton.

Bill Carmichael: Unenviable choice for American voters

WITH just five days to go before American voters decide who will become the 45th president of the United States, the campaign has been shaken by ever more bizarre and hard to believe twists and turns.

Hillary Clinton.

Chris Burn: Hillary’s tough challenge to win trust of a nation

SHE is seemingly on the way to creating history by becoming the first female president in the history of the United States, but there is little excitement or anticipation at the prospect of a Hillary Clinton White House.

Tony Blair held a press conference responding to the Chilcot report, where he said: "I express more sorrow, regret and apology than you may ever know or can believe."

YP Letters: Blair intervention only adds to the appetite for leaving EU

From: James Robson, Kirbymoorside.

The Battle of Orgreave in 1984.

YP Letters: Rudd right to block inquiry on Orgreave

From: Joe Marjoram, Woodhall Road, Leeds.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton laughs during a campaign speech.

YP Letters: Presidential race is no laughing matter for US

From: Mrs K Smith, Guiseley.

Is it now time for the Prime Minister to call an early election? (PA).

YP Comment: Is this the death of democracy? - Likelihood of an early election

WHEN Theresa May launched her bid for the Tory leadership, one of her first promises was to rule out an early election because the country needed a period of stability after voting to leave the European Union.

YP Comment: Policing landmark

official CONFIRMATION that Dee Collins is the new chief constable of West Yorkshire Police marks another milestone in policing – she is the first woman to hold the role in the constabulary’s history.

YP Comment: Double Standards

AS a result of the child sexual exploitation scandal, local authorities in South Yorkshire – and Rotherham in particular – have had to put in place even more stringent safeguards, not least on the issuing of licences to taxi and private hire drivers who are now expected to have a clean criminal record and speak fluent English.

