'Why religion should always have its place on the BBC'

SO Radio 4’s Today presenters, John Humphrys and Justin Webb are tired of hearing about Jesus and find the Thought for the Day segment “deeply, deeply boring”.

Given that I don’t listen to the programme, I can’t offer an opinion as to whether their comments may be the result of their own lack of religious belief or down to the speakers who are invited to present the segment. Of course if Messrs Webb and Humphrys had their way, the proverbial baby would be thrown out with the bathwater and no doubt much to their satisfaction.

They need to be reminded that under the terms of the BBC’s Charter, the Corporation is required as a public service broadcaster to support religious programming, a fact confirmed by the Parliamentary Committee set up to review the Charter.

My personal experience has been that the BBC typically has to be led kicking and screaming to fulfil this aspect of its Charter obligations.

For a number of years, I was a member of BBC Radio Cleveland’s religious broadcasting team producing the Sunday Breakfast programme – a mixture of news items of local religious interest, associated interviews, goings on in local church communities, and all interspersed with hymns requested by listeners.

The programme had been broadcast for many years and was always very popular – especially with those who were housebound and unable therefore to go to church – as reflected in the BBC’s own local audience surveys.

However, at some point, political correctness began to raise its head and pressure began to be applied on the producer of the programme to make it more multi-faith in character. It didn’t seem to occur to the “powers that be” that no one was expecting (and therefore listening for) non-Christian religious programming on a Sunday morning!

It was a classic case of “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it”, but the interfering BBC bosses were determined to and they effectively destroyed the character of the programme much to listeners’ dismay.

In due course, the team itself drifted away disillusioned and frustrated by the “take it or leave” restrictions under which they now had to work – which was probably exactly what the station manager was hoping for.

I do have to say that perhaps the Today programme may not be the most logical place for an injection of religion, but that’s not to say it shouldn’t be scheduled somewhere.

It is, to a degree, counter-productive if the programme’s typical audience tune out at that point, on the other hand it could be argued that that is precisely

why such a segment should be included in the hope of bringing the gospel (or whatever other) message to such individuals.

As to Messrs Humphrys’ and Webb’s opinion about the subject matter of Thought for the Day, I know only too well from my own experience as a parish priest that political correctness all too often holds sway. We wouldn’t get away with saying a half of what sometimes needs to be said, and the fear of

offending people (even when you have no intention of doing so) means that you end up delivering an ineffective homily/sermon, the dilemma being a wish

not to turn people off.

I suspect the Today guest speakers find themselves confronted by precisely that concern and as a result opt for a talk that may then come across as wishy-washy, or even “deeply boring” as Humphrys claims.

I have no problem with Thought for the Day attempting to cater for all major faiths and mainstream Christian denominations and suspect anything that might be said would be some benefit to listeners, regardless of their faith or lack thereof. I suspect that most people would be more generous in that regard than Messrs Humphrys and Webb appear to be.

The other thing, of course, is that if the BBC’s Charter requires it to support religious broadcasting, then it is pointless inviting atheists or humanists onto the programme as, by definition, they have no religious beliefs.

If political correctness requires that be given equal airtime, then it should be at a different time and not during a slot traditionally associated with, and assigned to, religious reflection.

Father Neil McNicholas is a parish priest in Yarm.