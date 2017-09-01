Yorkshire Post Says: Fundraiser continues to inspire

During her short life Jane Tomlinson’s name became a byword for courage. Despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer in 2000 and given just six months to live, she defied the odds and lived for a further seven years.

The mother of three from Leeds refused to be defined by her illness and instead embarked on a series of incredible endurance feats that would have been beyond most people, never mind someone with a terminal illness, raising £1.8m for charities in the process. She undertook many of these challenges while undergoing gruelling chemotherapy treatment and was often in immense pain yet refused to give in.

This weekend marks the 10th anniversary of her death but her legacy continues to live on.

Her family pledged to carry on her good work and the total amount of money raised in her name now stands at more than £10m.

Jane Tomlinson was a towering inspiration in life and she remains so a decade after her untimely death.