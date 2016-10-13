YP Comment: A cry for help?

the WORLD should be grateful that there still exist notable Parliamentarians, like Wakefield’s Mary Creagh, who are prepared to highlight the humanitarian suffering in the besieged Syrian city of Aleppo.

Published on the opposite page, Ms Creagh revealed how heroic neurosurgeon Omar Ibrahim – one of only 30 medics in Aleppo – is removing bomb fragments from the brains of children on the floor of a destroyed hospital, while Bana Alabed, a seven-year-old girl from eastern Aleppo, tweeted last week: “No bombing!”

For all of its faults, Twitter is still providing a voice to the helpless as the bombs drop on those who are still alive amidst the carnage. The question is when will the world listen to the cries for help articulated so eloquently by Ms Creagh?

Suffering that puts more trivial trials and tribulations into perspective, how much worse will the situation have to become before global leaders use their powers and come to the rescue of the powerless?

