YP Comment: A reluctant royal

the HUMILITY of Prince Harry is endearing. A humanitarian who takes after his late mother, Royal responsibilities – and 24/7 scrutiny – clearly weigh heavily on his broad, but fragile shoulders.

Yet, while he did not advocate the end of the Monarchy when he ventured that no member of his family wanted to be a king or queen, the House of Windsor is entering an age of transition as time catches up with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

And while Prince Harry will be all too aware of the reassurance that is being provided by the Royal family through these uncertain times, the personalities of both his father and his brother mean their future reigns will be very different to the stoic example set by the Queen. After being born into a life of duty, it’s all the more reason to recognise the importance of this reluctant Royal supporting his family while continuing to champion previously unfashionable causes – he is becoming the epitome of a thoroughly modern prince.