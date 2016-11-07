YP Comment: A tennis titan

WHO would have thought it? The scrawny and surly teenager without the stamina to compete against the very best finally becoming the world’s number one tennis player to add to his titles in the past year which have included the Davis Cup, Wimbledon and the Olympics – the sport’s greatest prizes.

Yet this is precisely what Andy Murray has achieved after becoming the first British player in the modern era to top the singles rankings (his elder brother Jamie became the world’s best exponent of doubles earlier in the summer) following years of playing catch-up against Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, three of the all-time great Hall of Famers.

Murray, fortunate to escape with his life during the Dunblane massacre, richly deserves the plaudits being bestowed upon him. He has only become this tennis titan because of his incredible fitness, work ethic and a ferocious will to win which serves as an example to all in sport.

Leading man Andy Murray’s view from the summit is trained on London