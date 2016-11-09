YP Comment: America plays its Trump card. USA gambles all as Hillary humilated

THE political outsider is now the ultimate insider after the combustible billionaire game show host Donald J Trump was elected as the 45th president of the United States.

A volatile president-elect who couldn’t even be entrusted with his own Twitter page during one of the most tempestuous campaigns in modern history will now have America’s nuclear codes at his finger tips.

A seismic result which makes a mockery of the pollsters, and all those who shunned and condemned the repugnant and offensive campaign that regularly sank to obscene new lows, the USA has chosen a misogynist who has already incited racial division as the de facto leader of the free world after narrow nationalism prevailed over globalisation at the polls.

It is a political earthquake which makes Britain’s Brexit vote on June 23 resemble a minor tremor in comparison, with Mr Trump’s rhetoric making Ukip’s Nigel Farage look liberal in comparison.

Yet, in many respects, the establishment elite only has itself to blame for the revenge of the electorate. In Hillary Clinton, the Democrats selected the one candidate who was as divisive and unpopular as her Republican opponent. Not even the prospect of America electing its first female president proved sufficiently alluring.

Like this fractious country during the EU referendum, blue collar workers – those not fortunate enough to attend college or university to further their own prospects – voted in game-changing numbers and it is this demographic which delivered the keys of the White House to Mr Trump after he promised to “drain the swamp” of Washington’s career rulers.

It speaks volumes that Hispanic and female voters, vilified by a shameless Mr Trump during a campaign like no other in which he promised to erect a wall on the border between Mexico and America while glibly dismissing crude comment comments about women as ‘locker room banter’, did not switch to the Democrats in the numbers forecast.

Even states like Wisconsin, which have not voted Republican since Ronald Reagan was at the peak of his popularity in 1984, endorsed Trumpism because they are so angry at the level of wealth inequality, a slight irony given their new president’s personal wealth and own tax status.

For America this is a leap into the unknown. If President-elect Trump does not deliver his jobs, infrastructure and manufacturing revolution, no amount of bluster on his part will mask this broken promise, though his promise to rebuild American’s inner cities and build new roads will be viewed with interest, even envy, here.

It also remains to be seen whether his election paves the way for a post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and America after President Barack Obama said that the UK would be at the back of the queue. Like this country’s future outside of the EU, there are just as many unanswered questions about Mr Trump’s idealism and whether this will be a priority issue.

And, as for foreign policy, the clear winner appears to be Russia’s Vladimir Putin while it remains to be seen whether this rise of nationalism will be replicated in next year’s French presidential election – time will tell.

That said, the American people have spoken and their verdict has to be respected. Never again will a political leader take the electorate for granted after this year’s votes on both sides of the Atlantic as this country’s political leaders try to understand the implications for a so-called ‘special relationship’ that had already cooled.

However Mr Trump’s most significant and influential opponents will be his new-found colleagues, and this could prove to be a merciful blessing. Even though Republicans kept control of Congress, a scenario that many expected to neutralise Secretary Clinton’s planned presidency, many refused to campaign alongside their new commander-in-chief and are as bemused as the rest of the world by the unexpected turn of events.

What a contrast to eight years ago when Barack Obama won over the world with his soaring oratory and optimistic message of ‘hope’ as he became the first African-American president. Then his victory was heralded as a watershed for race relations, equality and a more peaceful existence following the Iraq and Afghanistan invasions.

Yet, as the Obama presidency struggled to assert itself and live up to its own lofty idealism, hope was replaced by slowly simmering anger as the United States decided that its Trump card was a maverick outsider who becomes the first president in history to have no previous military or electoral experience.

It’s a gamble which will shape the outcome of America, world affairs and the global economy for the forseeable future.